Movie theaters in Annapolis, Hanover, Glen Burnie and Linthicum announce reopening dates

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD Theatre in Hanover plans to reopen on Saturday, and the two Bow Tie Cinemas theaters in Annapolis, Horizon Cinemas at Marley Station Mall and Hoyts West Nursery Cinema will reopen Feb. 5 as indoor theaters are permitted to open at 25% of maximum capacity.
Cinemark Egyptian will be showing both new and classic films including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Little Things,” “The Marksman,” “News of the World,” “The Croods: A New Age,” and more. Tickets are on sale now for standard showtimes at www.cinemark.com.
Cinemark safety protocols will include disinfecting and pressurized sprayers between showtimes, staggering showtimes and limiting capacity in theaters, requiring facemasks be worn when not eating and drinking in the auditoriums, and sanitizing all public and high-touch spaces every 30 minutes.
Guests at Cinemark are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Cash payment options will be limited.
Horizon Cinemas at Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie will be reopening on Feb. 5, according to its website, and plans to show “Groundhog Day,” “The Little Things,” “Dr. No,” “Women in Motion,” “Earwig and the Witch,” “Tom and Jerry” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
At Horizon Cinemas all customers over the age of five must wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking at their seat. Hand sanitizer dispensing stations will be available throughout the theater.
Horizon Sun Valley website says the theater is opening soon but does not list a date.
Hoyt’s West Nursery Cinema in Linthicum Heights will be opening Feb. 5, said Melissa Alston, general manager. The theater plans to show “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Little Things,” “The Marksman,” “Monster Hunter,” and “The Croods: A New Age,” and others.
Like Hoyt’s, Bow Tie Cinemas will also open on Feb. 5 at its Ultimate Annapolis Mall 11 & BTX and Harbour 9 movie theaters in Annapolis.
“We are thrilled to be able to re-open our Annapolis Mall and Harbour theaters on Feb. 5. We are ready to demonstrate our CinemaSafe protocols to our loyal audience in Annapolis and will ensure everyone has a great experience,” said Joseph Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas.
Movie theaters in Anne Arundel County were prohibited from operating under coronavirus restrictions from March until September, then were closed again in December. Regal Cinemas, which has locations in Crofton and Bowie, announced in October it would temporarily suspended operations.