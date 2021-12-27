Anne Arundel County police: 40-year-old man dies in collision in Pasadena on Sunday

A 40-year-old man died Sunday after he failed to stop at a stop sign at a Pasadena intersection and was struck by another vehicle, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said the driver of a 1999 Acura RL ran a stop sign at Freetown Road and Mountain Road around 7:40 p.m.. A 58-year-old man driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving westbound on Mountain Road approaching Freetown Road and was unable to avoid hitting the Acura, police said.
The driver of the Acura, who police identified Monday as Corey Antonio Lawson, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai, Don Edward Larson, of Pasadena, was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie with minor injuries.
Terri Nicole Cager, 43, of Pasadena, was in the passenger seat of the Acura and suffered serious injuries. Anne Arundel County emergency services personnel transported her to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Police said the preliminarily cause of the collision is Lawson failing to stop at a stop sign. Members of the police department’s Traffic Safety Section are investigating, police said.