Woman flown to shock trauma after crashing into utility pole in Pasadena, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Responders flew a 56-year-old woman to shock trauma in Baltimore early Wednesday morning after her vehicle veered off the road in Pasadena, struck a utility pole and rolled over repeatedly, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the 4400 block of Mountain Road around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a single vehicle car crash, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Davies said those first on scene encountered a sedan, which had apparently left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times.
The lone occupant, a 56-year-old woman, was trapped, Davies said.
Davies said firefighters were able to free the woman after about 30 minutes.
Paramedics drove her to the Lake Shore Athletic Complex on Woods Road, where a Maryland State Police helicopter collected the woman, Davies said, and flew her to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Davies said the woman sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.