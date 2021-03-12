Odenton woman succeeds in changing her daughter’s death from ‘suicide’ to ‘undetermined’ after years of advocacy

After years of hearings, legal battles and emotional appeals to the court, an Odenton woman prevailed Friday in changing, in the state’s eyes, the cause of her daughter’s death from suicide to undetermined.
The Rev. Marguerite Morris, who has for years cast doubt on the police investigation that followed her daughter’s sudden death in 2012, broke through Friday when an administrative law judge found the office of the chief medical examiner erred in ruling it a suicide.
Police found Morris’ daughter, Katherine, dead in her car behind the Hanover branch of Anne Arundel Community College on May 6, 2012. Police said they found lit charcoal grills and bottles of sleeping pills inside the car, which was still running. Officers, and later the medical examiner, ruled her death a suicide.
But Marguerite questioned their conclusion from the beginning, filing a lawsuit against the Anne Arundel County Police Department in 2018 and again in 2019, both unsuccessful.
A ruling Friday by the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings overturned a 2015 decision by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to maintain Katherine Morris’ death a suicide, despite her mother’s protest at the time.
The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings is a court that deals with disputes between citizens and state agencies, in this case between Morris and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
