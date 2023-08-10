Gov. Wes Moore names 13 lawyers to Anne Arundel County judicial nominating commission

Gov. Wes Moore announced 13 attorneys who will make up the newly minted Anne Arundel County Trial Court Judicial Nominating Commission, his office announced Wednesday.
The commission stems from an executive order Moore issued in March that created nominating commissions for judges at the trial and appellate levels. The committee is tasked with finding and recommending judges for Moore to appoint when vacancies appear.
“I am deeply grateful for the appointees’ commitment and desire to serve,” Moore said in a press release. “The Anne Arundel County Trial Court Judicial Nominating Commission helps ensure the quality of Maryland’s judiciary and will also reflect the diverse makeup of the jurisdiction that it serves.”
Per the executive order, nine of the commission members are appointed by the governor while the other four appointed members must be members of the county bar associations.
Chairing the Anne Arundel Commission is Elizabeth Ysla Leight, a 30-year veteran attorney who currently serves as the director of government relations for the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators. Ysla Leight ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee in 2018.
She’s also served on several commissions including the Maryland and National Parent Teacher Associations.
Ysla Leight called her appointment “a high honor,” in an email. “This is the second time I have served on a Judicial Nominating Commission and will work diligently to ensure that qualified judicial candidates are given every consideration to serve in Anne Arundel County.”
The 12 other members include:
- Phil Culpepper currently serves as the supervising attorney for the Anne Arundel County Law Office. Culpepper serves on the peer review committee for the Attorney Grievance Commission.
- Jessica Quincosa is the executive director of Community Legal Services, an organization that provides legal services to low-income residents in Prince George’s County.
- Annapolis-based attorneys Mandeep Singh Chhabra of Cochran & Chhabra, LLC, and Patrick Joseph Donahue of the Donahue Law Firm. Donahue has litigated several high-profile cases involving public housing residents in Annapolis.
- Former Anne Arundel Assistant State’s Attorneys Andrew Burnett and James Keatts. Burnett is a partner at Potter Burnett Law and was previously a member of the Annapolis Board of Appeals. Keatts is the managing partner at Keatts Law Group, a criminal defense, personal injury, and family law firm.
- Doris Green Walker is a sole practitioner, and former chief attorney at the Howard County office of the Legal Aid Bureau.
- Beverly Winstead founded the Law Office of Beverly Winstead, which specializes in tax, estate planning, sports and entertainment law. She was named a Maryland Super Lawyer in 2022 and 2023.
- Magaly Delisse Bittner and Michelle Dawn Smith both specialize in family law. Smith is a partner at Trainor, Billman, Bennett, Milko & Smith, LLP, while Bittner is a partner at Jimeno & Gray, P.A..
- Susan Stobbart Shapiro is a partner at Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A. who also serves as a member of the Anne Arundel County Bar Association’s Board of Trustees.
- Jamaal Willie Stafford is a licensed defense and employment attorney who is the founder and managing member of J.W. Stafford, LLC.