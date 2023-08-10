Gov. Wes Moore names 13 lawyers to Anne Arundel County judicial nominating commission

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore announced 13 attorneys who will make up the newly minted Anne Arundel County Trial Court Judicial Nominating Commission, his office announced Wednesday.

The commission stems from an executive order Moore issued in March that created nominating commissions for judges at the trial and appellate levels. The committee is tasked with finding and recommending judges for Moore to appoint when vacancies appear.

“I am deeply grateful for the appointees’ commitment and desire to serve,” Moore said in a press release. “The Anne Arundel County Trial Court Judicial Nominating Commission helps ensure the quality of Maryland’s judiciary and will also reflect the diverse makeup of the jurisdiction that it serves.”

Per the executive order, nine of the commission members are appointed by the governor while the other four appointed members must be members of the county bar associations.

Chairing the Anne Arundel Commission is Elizabeth Ysla Leight, a 30-year veteran attorney who currently serves as the director of government relations for the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators. Ysla Leight ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee in 2018.

She’s also served on several commissions including the Maryland and National Parent Teacher Associations.

Ysla Leight called her appointment “a high honor,” in an email. “This is the second time I have served on a Judicial Nominating Commission and will work diligently to ensure that qualified judicial candidates are given every consideration to serve in Anne Arundel County.”

The 12 other members include: