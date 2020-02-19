Anne Arundel investigates unauthorized tree clearing as developers wait for special zoning exception for assisted living facility

When rain water runs off pavement and into a creek or stream, it is coming in faster and hotter than rain that falls on natural ground. Many urban streams like Saltworks Creek are incised because of stormwater runoff, which means that water is disconnected from the flood plain and the flow has cut into the land, creating muddy cliffs on the edges of streams where the riparian buffer should be. And that exposed dirt is then knocked into the stream, adding to sediment pollution.