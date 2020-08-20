Maryland Legal Aid union files labor charge against firm following departure of top attorneys after coronavirus reopening criticism

On July 22, the union sent a letter to Maryland Legal Aid’s board of directors expressing “overwhelming concern” about the firm’s decision to reopen its offices. The next day, July 23, the union filed a grievance on behalf of the employees at the Montgomery County office challenging the reopening plan. That same day, Sarro, and the other three office heads were summoned to the firm’s Baltimore headquarters for a meeting with a human resources manager. Their departure was announced the following day.