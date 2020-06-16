Anne Arundel Mission Escape Room locations opening Friday as part of coronavirus phase two reopening

An Annapolis escape room will reopen Friday as a number of entertainment attractions like casinos, arcades, and malls may begin to resume operations during phase two of Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus pandemic recovery strategy.
Mission Escape Rooms will allow small groups of between one and 10 people to participate, though only families will be allowed to book together. Previously groups who booked separately could be paired together.
“All guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before entering the room,” the company’s website said. “If anyone in your group is not feeling well, has been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please contact us to reschedule your experience.”
Ahead of the full reopening at its three locations in Annapolis, Gambrills and Arundel Mills, the company will be hosting a mobile escape room on West Street Wednesday during Dining Under The Stars.
Bookings will be staggered to limit interactions between parties. Rooms will be sanitized between bookings and hand sanitizer will be available at all locations.
Staffers will wear masks, have their temperatures checked prior to their shift and those who have symptoms will be sent home, the company said.