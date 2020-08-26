68-year-old from Frederick identified by police as missing man after South River boat collision

A Frederick man was identified by Maryland Natural Resources Police on Wednesday as the person still missing after a large power boat struck a Jon boat on the South River Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Supp, 68, is still missing, said Lauren Moses, a spokeswoman for the state agency. After a few hours of searching Tuesday, Anne Arundel County fire officials said they believed they were looking to recover Supp’s body.
Authorities were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. after somebody involved in a boat collision near Thomas Point called 911. A battery of emergency boats, firetrucks and ambulances and a police helicopter descended on the area of the collision.
A 41-foot cabin cruiser vessel struck the left side of a 16-foot Jon boat, causing the smaller boat to capsize and throwing its two occupants overboard, Moses said.
Passengers aboard the cabin cruiser were able to retrieve one of the people on the Jon boat aboard the larger vessel, Moses said. Supp was reported missing.
Boats and divers scoured the water as the Maryland State Police Helicopter scanned from above, said the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, which led the search.
Officials suspended the search around 8 p.m. after about seven hours. They resumed Wednesday morning.
Paramedics took the person rescued from the Jon boat to Anne Arundel Medical Center for further treatment for injuries fire officials described as minor.
Nobody was injured aboard the larger vessel, county fire officials said.
Firefighters and medical units set up on shore at Turkey Point, which is near the mouth of the South River, roughly across from Thomas Point.
The county fire department sent two large boats and two smaller, zodiac-style boats, out onto the water. A boat from the Annapolis Fire Department also joined the search.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Natural Resources Police are investigating the accident.