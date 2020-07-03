Missing Davidsonville woman with dementia dies in Baltimore, Anne Arundel police say

A 70-year-old Davidsonville woman with dementia who was reported missing Thursday afternoon died in Baltimore that night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Gloria Jean Smith, of Nile Road, was reported missing between 2 and 3 p.m. and had been previously diagnosed with dementia, police said.
Smith was last seen wearing a nightgown and was believed to be driving her car, possibly towards Howard County, police said.
The Ford Focus featured a colorful peace sign and a T-Rex sticker.
Smith was located in her sedan before 10 p.m. Baltimore Thursday night and a medical issue lead to her death, said Lt. Glenn Shanahan, a police department spokesman.
Police do not suspect any foul play.