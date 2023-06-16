‘This was a hate crime’: Family of slain Annapolis shooting victims say killings underscore history with suspect

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Ford F150 pickup truck is examined by the FBI. FBI personnel continue working in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in Annapolis looking for evidence, June 14, 2023, after a mass shooting killed three people and wounded three others earlier this week. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A white Infiniti still sat on Paddington Place Thursday.

The crime scene that has surrounded it for three days was dismantled Wednesday evening, but remnants remained. The next morning, in southeast Annapolis, window glass was sprinkled over a flower bed; and orange markers dotted the road, across the street and down the sidewalk.

On Sunday, six people were shot on the 1000 block of Paddington Place and three of them were killed. Police said the carnage started after the white luxury vehicle parked in front of the house Charles Robert Smith shares with his mother. According to charging documents, Shirley Smith called in a complaint to the city, saying her driveway was blocked.

Twelve minutes later, Charles Smith, 43, was standing at the front door, hands in the air, as he surrendered to police. His neighbor, Mario Alfredo Mireles was laid out on the lawn. Christian Segovia, a friend, had fallen in the space between two Paddington homes. And Nicholas Mireles, Mario’s father, was down in front of a neighbor’s house. They died at the scene. Rosalina Segovia, 29, Paul Johnson, 28, and Enner Canales-Hernandez, 26, were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and are in stable condition, officials said.

On Thursday, unmoved since its owner Rosalina Segovia was shot in the ankle, the Infiniti still sat along the curb. Its bumper measured less than one-and-a-half feet over the entrance to Smith’s driveway — 17 inches.

1010 Paddington Place, the residence where the alleged shooter resided. A white Infiniti Q50S is parked in front of the house, the parked car that a neighbor says sparked the confrontation for blocking the driveway. Follow on Thursday June 15, 2023 on the mass shooting in Annapolis at 1010 Paddington Place on Sunday night, June 11, that left three people dead and three others injured. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Sunday’s shooting in the Wilshire neighborhood was the deadliest act of violence in Maryland’s capital city in five years. The last involved a gunman with a grudge who attacked the Capital Gazette’s newsroom and killed five staff members. Those murders were predated with years of resentment.

Sunday’s killings have a history, too.

In 2016, Mireles, who grew up on Paddington Place with his mother, and Shirley Smith each filed peace order petitions against the other. He accused her of years of racist behavior and said, at one point, she targeted him with her car. In her complaint, Smith accused Mireles of swatting her car with some kind of cloth and throwing rocks at street signs, which hit nearby vehicles. Both peace orders were dismissed by a judge who ruled neither met the necessary burden of proof.

On Thursday, Mireles’ widow Judi Abundez, as well as Nelcy and Ken Goss, his sister and brother-in-law, reinforced his 2016 accusations, claiming the Smith family has long belittled them because of their race. All three were outside Sunday as Charles Smith fired a rifle from his front window at a crowd of family and friends gathered for a birthday party.

The three family members said their past encounters with the Smith family define Sunday’s shooting.

“This was a hate crime,” they told The Capital in a joint statement. “Their family for years has told us to go back to our country. The son has said it and the mother was no better.”

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said his department has not ruled out Sunday’s shooting as a possible hate crime.

Charles Smith was charged with three counts each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as a firearm felony. A grand jury can alter or increase those charges during the indictment process. Smith will appear in district court July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Shirley Smith, who was at her house briefly Thursday with a police escort, declined to comment. Her son’s lawyer, Mark Howes, also declined to comment.

With the crime scene torn down — the tape collected in a trash bag on the corner of Paddington Place and Kensington Way — the entire Wilshire neighborhood became accessible again. Though the Infiniti did not move, another vehicle with a hole in its hood was towed away.

Additionally, four bullet holes were visible on the Smith’s house; on its front door, awning, and siding. Smith told police when he was arrested that he “shot the people because they shot at his house,” though no witnesses reported seeing anyone else with a gun.

“There are bullet holes in the home,” Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett said Thursday. “We have not been able to determine if they are fresh or older. And the evidence collected has not been evaluated enough to determine if a shootout took place and therefore struck the house.”

Investigators from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped city police survey the crime scene this week. As the investigation moves beyond the Annapolis street, Bennett could not confirm which agency is analyzing the shell casings and weapons recovered at Paddington Place.

Jacinto Turcios Mejia, who lives across the street from the Smith family, said the deadly altercation started when Shirley Smith started screaming in her front yard about the Infiniti.

“It started with this white car,” Mejia said in Spanish, pointing across the street. “She was really mad. She was screaming, ‘Whose car is this?’”

The neighbor said Charles Smith came home with a boat hitched to his vehicle as his mother was arguing with Mireles. When Smith pulled a handgun, Mireles was able to grab his arm and direct the weapon toward the ground, Mejia said.

Smith regained control of the gun and shot his neighbor point blank in the chest, Mejia said, before standing over him and firing two more shots. Autopsy reports on the three dead victims are not currently available.

Mejia told The Capital Smith then shot Segovia, who was watching the fight from a few yards away.

The neighbor said he gave his eyewitness account to the police, adding that he did not see anyone fire a weapon at the Smith home.

Police wrote in charging documents that friends and family at the party rushed toward Mireles when they heard the gunshots. At that point, Smith retreated into his house, grabbed a rifle — which Mejia described as a hunting rifle — and started firing toward the crowd.

As of Thursday, police have not provided any insight into what kind of firearms were used Sunday, other than that two were recovered: a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

“I guess [Smith] ran out of bullets and started using another gun,” Mejia said. “Thank God it wasn’t a bigger gun; he could have killed more people.”

A candlelight vigil for the three victims will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Maryland State House.

GoFundMe fundraisers to cover funeral services for the Mireles and Segovia families have made over $80,000 combined.