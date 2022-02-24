Del. Mike Rogers, first Black man to chair Anne Arundel delegation, brings military leadership skills to role

Del. Mike Rogers was elected chair of the Anne Arundel County delegation in November 2021, becoming the first Black man to hold this leadership position.
Rogers started as the chair last month when he replaced Del. Sandy Bartlett. He was previously the vice chair of the delegation. At that time, the pair were the first Black legislators to hold those posts for Anne Arundel County.
“I’ve been truly blessed, so this is an opportunity to give back and lead,” Rogers said. “Diversity matters. It is important to have different folks at the table because the diversity of thought is important. Everybody brings unique experiences to the table.”
Rogers, a Laurel Democrat, has been a member of the House of Delegates since Jan. 9, 2019, representing District 32, an Anne Arundel County district comprising parts of Linthicum, Glen Burnie, Severn, Fort George G. Meade and Maryland City.
He served in U.S. Army from 1986 to 2015 and retired as a colonel. During his 29-year military career, he served in positions ranging from platoon leader, company commander, battalion commander and brigade commander. He had combat deployments in Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. His service awards include the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster and Defense Superior Service Medal.
Now retired from the Army, Rogers does part-time consulting for the federal government in addition to this General Assembly duties. Rogers also has coached football at Severn Athletic Club for five seasons.
Rogers said the transition to the delegation leadership position has been great..
“I get to bring people together and get legislation passed that benefits county residents and across the state,” Rogers said. “The transition wasn’t difficult, I worked with the previous chair very closely. It went smoothly.”
He believes his years of military experience make it easier for him to work with different people. He is looking to get things done in a more rapid manner.
“Chairman Rogers is doing an excellent job. His military training has resulted in very efficient and effective meetings. I am proud of his leadership,” said Bartlett, a Maryland City Democrat.
Del. Shaneka Henson said she is excited about Rogers’ election to the county delegation chair.
“Del. Rogers is an experienced leader and a tremendous consensus builder. If you’ve attended any of our weekly delegation meetings, you have seen his efficient and effective model of leadership in action,” said Henson, an Annapolis Democrat. “Anne Arundel County is one of the few counties with full representation from both major political parties. Building a consensus is not always easy but Del. Rogers seems to consistently find a way to get the job done.”
The Anne Arundel County delegation is made up of 10 Democrats and five Republicans. The group generally meets on Friday mornings during the session and its meetings are streamed on the General Assembly website.
Rogers said residents can expect him to show leadership and be someone who listens and helps move things forward.
Rogers is running for reelection in the fall. The general election is Nov. 8 and the primary is scheduled for June 28.
“When the session ends in April, I will be out there door knocking with my crew,” Rogers said. “I love talking with people and engaging with them. I want to encourage them to vote as well.”
Rogers likes to see how the legislation that is being passed is affecting residents on the local level.
“It is very exciting and makes you want to do more,” he said. “I get to show the next generation and create opportunities for folks [who] come behind you to serve. If you can see it, you can be it.”