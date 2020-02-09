A student at the Naval Academy died Saturday morning during the school’s semi-annual physical readiness test, Public Affairs Officer Cmdr. Alana Garas said in a statement.
“Grief counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center,” she said in the statement released Saturday afternoon.
The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after notification of next of kin, Garas said in the statement. No other information was available.
The physical readiness test and a body composition assessment are part of a twice-a-year physical fitness assessment required at the academy, where the core mission is to"develop midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically" for service as officers in the Navy and Marine Corps.
On its website the school said the Feb. 8 physical readiness test would include planks for the first time in lieu of curl ups, and that push-ups would be done in time to a two-second cadence.