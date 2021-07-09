‘Her spirit will live on’: Celebrating Naval Academy mom killed in Annapolis will honor her service to others

Leonard “Truck” Cummings, of Houston, described his wife of 25 years as his soulmate and someone who deeply cared for everyone she met.
Michelle Cummings was killed by a stray bullet late in the evening of June 28 in Annapolis, where they were visiting to drop their son off at the Naval Academy.
“There are no words to effectively convey the amount of loss, sorrow, confusion and anger that I have to experience all at once while we try to make sense of this tragic situation,” Cummings said in a statement he issued announcing her services. “Her life was 100 percent focused on service to others and for the ceremonies that we are scheduling, that is exactly what we’re going to celebrate. She may not be here physically, but her spirit will live on forever in all of us who loved her.”
The family announced Thursday that celebration of life services for Michelle Cummings a “beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt” will be held in in Houston and Baton Rouge from July 15 to 17.
Truck Cummings said words cannot convey the deep hurt, sadness and emptiness he now feels as he is back home in Houston to “a house that I no longer share with my beautiful wife of more than 25 years.”
“What’s worse is trying to console and explain to my two beautiful children Jordan and Trey about how this tragedy happened and why their mother was taken away from them,” Cummings added.
Michelle Cummings was fatally shot while sitting at a patio area outside the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis, police said.
Annapolis police say the shots were likely fired on Pleasant Street, and Cummings was not the intended target. Police said the call for the shooting on West Street came in around 12:21 a.m.
Multiple shots were fired on Pleasant Street, including at a parked car with two people in it, police said.
Donations can also be made to the Cummings family via the: Michelle Jordan Cummings Navy Football Mom Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/michelle-jordan-cummings-memorial-fund.
Cummings publicly thanked a list of people and organizations, including numerous Naval Academy-related organizations, specifically Navy Head Football Coach Ken Niumatalolo, as well as Gov. Larry Hogan, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson, and others.
“My family and I will continue to pray that the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice in due time,” Cummings wrote in his statement. “Until then, and continuously I offer our continued thanks for the blanket of love and support that so many people have wrapped around us during this troubling time.”