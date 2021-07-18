After an Annapolis man was arrested in the shooting of a Naval Academy mom, what happens to the $67,000 reward money?

After the shooting of a Naval Academy mom visiting Annapolis on June 29, the community and officials rallied together to fund a reward of up to $67,000 for information leading to an arrest of her killer.
While police have arrested a suspect and reward distributions are “being evaluated,” the case marks the first time the Annapolis Police Foundation has helped facilitate a reward, $35,000 in donations from anonymous Naval Academy alumni and business owners. Typically, the foundation raises funds to support the police department’s community outreach programs.
“This was unprecedented,” said Annapolis Police Foundation Director Judy Buddensick.
The donation was first offered to the police department, Buddensick said, but because the department can’t accept funds from the public, the nonprofit foundation was asked to step in.
In addition to the amount donated through the foundation, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered up to $20,000; the state of Maryland offered $10,000; and Metro Crime Stoppers offered up to $2,000.
And while almost every unsolved felony in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis gets stamped with a reminder to call 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit a Metro Crime Stoppers anonymous tip for a cash reward, when arrests are made it is not disclosed if a tipster helped get there and if the funds are distributed. But Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland chairman Earl Winterling said since the nonprofit was established in 1981, it has distributed around $600,000.
Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland serves individuals in Baltimore City and Annapolis, as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Queen Anne’s counties, according to Winterling.
Along with the board of Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland, there is a police council made of representatives from each of the eight jurisdictions.
“Once the tip is submitted, it goes to the jurisdiction that is investigating that type of tip. Then the police have the responsibility to follow up and let us know that tip led to an arrest and charges,” Winterling said.
When somebody submits a tip, they receive an ID number to check the status of the tip. If the tip leads to an arrest, the status will be updated and instructions are listed, Winterling explained.
When a reward is accepted, Winterling said Metro Crime Stoppers makes arrangements with the individual to meet them somewhere to pay them without ever knowing who they are or their name.
“We hand them an envelope that has $1,000 in cash and we walk away,” he said.
The reward amount in the envelope, which could be up to $2,000, is determined based on a point scale that considers things such as the severity of the crime and how many suspects were arrested, according to Winterling. Sometimes the amount offered is raised when families or other individuals specifically donate toward a reward in a specific case.
The $20,000 from the Baltimore ATF and FBI serves as an incentive to members of the community to come forward with information, wrote Amanda Hils, spokeswoman for the ATF Baltimore Field Division, in an email. If a tip is shared with any of ATF’s partners during a collaborative investigation, and the ATF is aware of the tip, then the tip-sharer is eligible for the reward.
The reward amount offered by the ATF varies on a case-by-case basis, but the largest amount offered at one time was $30,000 in September 2018 for three fugitives who are members of a gang in Baltimore, Hils said. All three have been arrested, but because the ATF does not release which cases result in the handout of money, it is unknown if the reward from that case was dispersed.
If the Annapolis Police Foundation reward money in Cummings’ case is not paid to someone by Dec. 31, 2022, the $35,000 will revert to the general fund of the foundation and will support APD in other ways, according to the website.
If someone would like to contribute to the fund but wants the money returned if no reward is paid, they can reach out to the Annapolis Police Foundation, according to the website.
It likely won’t be made public if the money is distributed or not, just like at the ATF and is also true for rewards from Metro Crime Stoppers. This ensures anonymity is maintained.
“We give (citizens) a tool to be able to have the ability to make a tip and remain anonymous,” Winterling said. “They want to help solve crimes and get (criminals) off the streets.”