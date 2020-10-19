Menhaden’s role as food to be factored into possible catch limit change as some fishermen worry they’re overfished in Chesapeake

Menhaden jump from the water as fishermen of the Cockrells Creek begin to raise a seine net Tuesday morning September 3, 2019. The 15 fishermen of the 185-foot long Cockrells Creek are part of the Omega Proteins fleet that fish for menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. The oil of menhaden is full of omega-3 fatty acids that makes them a valuable source of nutritional supplements and at Omega’s plant in Reedville the fish are processed for fish oil and fishmeal. (Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press)