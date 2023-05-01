Meade High School teacher arrested, charged with multiple sex offenses involving student, police say

A Meade High School teacher was arrested Monday and charged with multiple sex offenses involving a student, Anne Arundel Police said.

On Jan. 26, the department was notified of accusations of a sex offense by a Spanish teacher identified as 43-year-old Manuel Navarro-Montero, according to charging documents. That same day, a police detective and a social worker from the Maryland Department of Social Services went to Meade High School where the student reported Navarro-Montero “touched her in an inappropriate manner,” police said.

In an interview on Jan. 31, the student told investigators that on Jan. 19, Navarro-Montero touched the student’s “private and intimate areas” over and under her clothing while in the school building, police said.

The school system removed Navarro-Montero from the school upon being notified of the allegations, police said.

Navarro-Montero, a Bowie resident, has been charged with a felony third-degree sex offense, and two fourth-degree sex offenses, both of which are misdemeanors.

He also faces a second-degree assault charge, according to police documents.

An attorney represented Navarro-Montero at a hearing on Monday but their name did not appear in online court records.

Navarro-Montero was released on recognizance. A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case.