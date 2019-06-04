Police: Boy robbed at gunpoint at Meade Middle School parking lot entrance

Police say a boy was robbed at gunpoint at the entrance to the Meade Middle School parking lot Monday evening.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded around 6 p.m. Monday for a robbery at the entrance of the school’s parking lot at 1103 26th Street, the department said in a release.
The victim, described as a male juvenile, told officers he was walking in the area when two people approached him, and one asked to borrow the boy’s phone to make a call, the release said.
The boy handed over his phone and one of the people yelled “do you have any money” and struck him with their hands, police said.
One person continued to assault the boy, police said. Presumably having been knocked down, when the boy got back to his feet the second person pulled out a handgun, according to the release.
The victim ran away and called for help, police said.
Meade Middle School dismisses at 3 p.m., said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County schools spokesman. The school system’s Office of School Security is working with police, he said.
“At this point, we have no camera footage to indicate a robbery took place in the parking lot,” Mosier wrote in an email.
County police have primary jurisdiction on school property, despite it being on Fort Meade — a U.S. Army Base in Anne Arundel, the release said.
Ft. Meade police were told about the incident, Anne Arundel police said in the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
