MAZEin’ Across America! #Roadtrip2021: Will you get lost in this year’s corn maze in Gambrills?

People have been getting lost in the 8 acres of Maryland’s Corn Maze in Gambrills since 2006 and this year is no different, but the design of the cornfield this year is cut into a shape of the United States.
The owner of the maze, Carol Paul decided to do a road trip design this year, called “Mazein’ Across America! #Roadtrip2021″ since many people have missed vacations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paul wanted to create a design that wasn’t trademarked. Last year’s theme was “World of Wizards.”
“I always dreamed to take my family on a cross country vacation but my husband said no, so I decided to build my own,” Paul said. “It feels amazing to be back outside in this almost fall weather and spending time with staff and customers again.”
The maze, which opens Saturday, won’t have paper maps this year but instead has QR codes for maze goers to scan on their phones when they reach the different states. There will be 21 destinations for people to “visit” in the maze and people can take a selfie when they get to one of those spots.
“I wanted to bring some newness and the younger generation is already using [QR Codes] so why not bring it to the maze,” she said. “This year’s maze will also be educational for some, with learning their states and geography.”
To design the field, Paul comes up with the idea in February and draws it on paper then in July they plant a huge field of corn. Then when the corn is two inches high they hire the Maize, a corn maze design and consulting company based in Utah, that comes to the field and uses GPS coordinates to string it off and put something down to make the corn stop growing in those paths.
To go:
Maryland Corn Maze offers online and in-person ticketing. To get tickets online, go to https://mdcornmaze.com/. The first four weekends will have specials for teachers, scouts, cheerleaders and first responders. The maze is located at 389 Gambrills Rd, Gambrills.
The maze is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 10, as well as:
Monday, Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.