Anne Arundel County planning reservation system to mitigate traffic at Mayo Beach Park

One weekend morning last summer, County Executive Steuart Pittman and residents of the Mayo Peninsula gathered on the lawn of Matt Hobb’s home to watch a steady stream of cars trickle toward Mayo Beach Park in pursuit of some time in the sand and waters of South River.
The COVID-19 pandemic was in the early going. Warm weather had brought an explosion in attendance to the county’s parks system, including the small public beach located a few hundred feet from Hobbs’s home on Honeysuckle Drive, a narrow two-lane road dotted with big houses and carefully manicured lawns, serving as the lone entrance and exit to the park. When the park was open, cars would back up as they waited to get in with many turned away after the few parking spots were filled.
County officials say the influx of visitors strained county resources, including park rangers who had difficulty managing the constant flow of traffic and caused headaches for neighbors like Hobbs. He said he has complained of parked cars in private yards and other property damage.
“Last summer was a mess for all parties involved,” said Hobbs, who over the last year has marshaled other residents to reach out to the county for solutions.
In response, the county has announced it will be implementing a pilot parking reservation system for public swimming days starting Memorial Day weekend, May 29.
Called “Your Pass Now,” the online reservation system will require visitors to download an app to their smartphones or go online to make a free reservation at the park. Those without smartphones can call a county number to make a reservation. The Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks Department teased the new system earlier this month with a bilingual social media post.
The announcement is drawing criticism from some residents who say it could limit water access and create a barrier to less tech-savvy visitors. Others have praised the effort, saying the peninsula cannot continue to manage the influx of cars.
A set number of parking spaces will be available each day. No reservation; no entry.
The parking passes will help control traffic on residential roads that weren’t built for such sustained use, said Jessica Leys, the recently appointed Recreation and Park director.
But some residents oppose the change, saying the program could bar some people who don’t have smartphones or don’t use the internet.
Chief among the opponents is The Water Access Committee, a group of Anne Arundel residents dedicated to increasing access to the water throughout the county.
The reservation system was only instituted at the bidding of the neighbors who live nearby with no other input from the public, said Lisa Arrasmith, a committee member, who has suggested a range of solutions that don’t include a digital reservation system to ease traffic congestion.
The county should use its existing social media model to notify people when parks are near or at capacity. And nearby Mayo Elementary School could be a staging area for cars waiting to get into the park, Arrasmith said.
More broadly, Arrasmith said she wished the county would open up the park on the weekdays throughout the year to ease demand.
“We want the beach open dawn to dusk,” said Arrasmith, except for a few weeks in the summer when an annual camp is held there.
Accessibility is a high priority for the department, Leys said, suggesting there will be a Spanish-language version. And if the park isn’t at capacity, visitors may be able to drive up to the entrance and reserve a spot with a park ranger at the entrance. She also said her department is exploring options for longer hours.
“Our intent is to allow accessibility for all people, not just those that have a smartphone or have a computer at home but anybody that wants to come to the park,” Leys said, noting that the program is already used by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at the Falling Branch Area of Rocks State Park.
Mayo Beach has not always been a public beach. Purchased by the county in 1976, it wasn’t open to the public and instead was rented out for private events.
That changed in 2013 when Arrasmith and others pushed for the park to be open one day per year. A few years later, public open days were eventually established on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The support of the reservation program among Mayo Peninsula residents is not meant to exclude visitors or limit public access, Hobbs said. Instead, they see it as an equitable way to ensure everyone has a chance to use the beach.
“This is true water access in my opinion,” he said. “The pass system is a really fair and equitable way to do that.”
Pittman said his administration is searching for other properties to purchase to increase public water access. The county is finally undertaking a parking redevelopment project at Beverly Triton Park, a short drive away.
When asked if the new system might prove to be a barrier for some people, Pittman said, “We have a barrier now, unfortunately, which is that there’s a limit to how many people can be there.”
“Anybody who thinks that this is not the right thing to do should go talk to the people who arrive on a summer weekend and find out when they get there that they can’t get in.”