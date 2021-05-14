Anne Arundel County planning reservation system to mitigate traffic at Mayo Beach Park

Lisa Arrasmith of The Public Water Access Committee, an online group of Anne Arundel County residents who seek to improve public water access, stands at Mayo Beach Park, one of a handful of public beaches in the county. Arrasmith is fighting a new reservation system for accessing Mayo Beach Park open days that the county Recreation and Parks Department is rolling out on May 29. The program is meant to control overcrowding that has occurred at the park since the pandemic began. But some community members say the app could prevent some people who are not tech-savvy from using the park. (Brooks DuBose)