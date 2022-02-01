Anne Arundel mask mandate ends, but face coverings still required in county buildings

Pittman said Tuesday that he hopes people continue to mask up when indoors or in other public spaces but is relieved to see the county’s COVID-19 case rate decreasing from 176 per 100,000 residents in early January to 38 cases per 100,000 this week. Hospitalizations are now hovering below 100, way down from the mid-200s from the start of the year, according to the county’s COVID-19 online dashboard, helping ease the strain hospitals have faced in recent weeks.