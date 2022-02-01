Anne Arundel mask mandate ends, but face coverings still required in county buildings

As of Tuesday, face masks are no longer required in indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces in Anne Arundel County following the expiration of the health officer’s monthlong public safety order. Masks are, however, still required in county and state buildings.
The public safety order from Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, which spurred a failed lawsuit by two county business owners, followed a hourslong meeting in which the County Council voted against allowing County Executive Steuart Pittman to extend his executive order requiring masks past the first seven days of the month.
Pittman said Tuesday that he hopes people continue to mask up when indoors or in other public spaces but is relieved to see the county’s COVID-19 case rate decreasing from 176 per 100,000 residents in early January to 38 cases per 100,000 this week. Hospitalizations are now hovering below 100, way down from the mid-200s from the start of the year, according to the county’s COVID-19 online dashboard, helping ease the strain hospitals have faced in recent weeks.
“We expect them to be getting back to their normal standards of care soon,” Pittman said.
The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie and the Luminis Health network, which includes Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, had shifted to “crisis” standards of care in late December. This includes postponing some patients’ surgical procedures, cutting back on documentation and converting some physical spaces to other uses.
So far, 109 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in the county in January, according to county data; 28 of those deaths were reported last week. More data may come through county and state tracking systems in the coming days.
“We are doing better with COVID, significantly so,” Kalyanaraman said. “But we’re not there yet.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s overall positivity rate — which measures the percentage of positive tests — stands at 10.23%, a notable decrease from the beginning of the year when it was 30.23%, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Also on Tuesday, Harford County lifted its mask mandate that had applied to visitors of county government buildings and county employees who interacted with the public. Baltimore County also ended its indoor mask mandate for public places Tuesday; however, like Anne Arundel, face coverings are still required for all indoor county offices and facilities.