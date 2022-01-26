Anne Arundel health department delivers KN95 and N95 masks to be distributed at county library branches

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Public Library system to distribute free KN95 and N95 face masks to residents at local library branches and health department clinics throughout the county.
“Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19,” the health department said in a news release.
The type and quantity of masks distributed will depend on availability, according to the health department.
Masks will be available at the Health Services Building, 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as at additional clinic locations in the next few days.
Masks also will be available at all 16 county library branches. The libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at some locations.
The health department said community-based and nonprofit organizations that are interested in large orders of masks should email maskrequest@aacounty.org.
For more information, go to aahealth.org/facemasks.