Primary election results in Anne Arundel: Here’s what we know this morning

The votes are still being counted, but we already know at least this much about Maryland’s primary election:
People wanted to vote in person
While elections officials strongly encouraged voters to cast their ballots via the mail or drop boxes distributed across the state, voters proved that many still wanted to show up to the polls vote in person.
By the end of the day Tuesday, 42,451 people voted in -person across the state.
John Willis, Maryland’s former secretary of state, Secretary of State, said turnout among voters who did not receive their ballots in the mail was easy to predict. But elections officials also needed to account for voters unprepared for the cultural change of voting by mail. Trying to shift the public’s mindset so quickly wasn’t realistic, he said.
Many voters in line Tuesday said they received ballots at their houses but preferred to vote in person.
“I don’t trust the mail-in ballot and I don’t think it should be allowed,” said Bruce Lavery, a 53-year-old Republican from Severn. With his mail-in ballot protruding from camouflage cargo pants, he added, “I’ve had mail lost myself. Plus, who’s counting the ballots?”
Sitting judges appear headed for win
Anne Arundel County’s four incumbent Circuit Court judges are poised to keep their seats after the four lead in both the Republican and Democratic races.
Incumbent judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell are all leading in both races, according to initial counts of mail-in ballots.
Alban leads the count with 19.6 in the Republican primary, while Morris leads the Democratic contest with 24 percent. Challenger Wes Adams is in fifth place in the Republican primary, training by almost 10,000 votes. Annette DeCesaris is in faith among Democratic voters, more than 3,000 votes behind fourth place.
If the incumbents win in both primaries, there is no election in November.
Biden vs. Trump
Joe Biden won presidential primaries in Maryland and a half-dozen other states Tuesday, hoping to gather momentum heading into the Democratic National Convention in August.
President Donald Trump easily won over Gov. Bill Weld in the Republican contests.
School board races set up November
In the first set of vote counts released for the Anne Arundel Board of Education races in the primary election, there was an about 20% difference in votes between the highest and lowest candidate in the most contested race — District 6.
Joanna Bache Tobin is leading with Joanna Bache Tobin 3,478 votes, followed by India Ochs with 2,710. The top two candidates out of the five will advance to November.
In District 3, Corine Frank is in the lead wit 5,062, followed by Ken Baughman with 4029.
Only two candidates ran in District 2.
Congressional incumbents cruise
In a time of national uncertainty, Maryland voters chose familiar faces to represent them in Washington. There were no upsets in Maryland’s Congressional primaries.
After winning a special election in April to fill out the remainder of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in the 7th District, in a special election earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume easily won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for a new two-year term Tuesday by a 3-1 margin.
Rep. John Sarbanes and C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger, both Democrats who represent part of Anne Arundel County, won their nominations by even larger margins — about 4-1. House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown, who also represent parts of the county, also won.
What needs to change by November
Two major problems: Ballots weren’t delivered soon enough and there weren’t enough places to cast a ballot in person Tuesday.
The state has blamed a contractor, SeaChange, for late-arriving ballots. SeaChange said they it received voter files late from the state.
In addition, some voters whose mailed ballots were marked as undeliverable were also recorded as having cast a vote. About 1,000 people had to use a provisional ballot to cast their vote in person Tuesday.
All of these problems issues need to be resolved ironed out before November’s general election — which could still be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Amy Cruice with the ACLU of Maryland said she has recommended a logistics team that could quickly head to polling places, scan and find the bottlenecks and be dedicated to solving problems issues in real time.
“I’m sympathetic to the fact that we have a small number of people who work for the boards of elections and a small number of people out there at the polls, but really for November, we have to invest a lot more,more” she said.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Reporters Alex Mann, Olivia Sanchez, Colin Campbell and Emily Opilo contributed to this article.