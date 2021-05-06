Annapolis police officer charged with stealing TVs, diapers, AC units, other items while moonlighting for Walmart

An Annapolis police detective who moonlights at a Walmart in Baltimore County was charged with stealing five TVs and more than 60 other items from the business.
Gerrard Lamont Williams, Jr. was charged with one count for a felony theft scheme between $1,500 and $25,000 in February and March. Baltimore County police arrested Williams Wednesday, according to online court records. He was released on his own recognizance.
Court records did not list an attorney for Williams as of Thursday morning.
Williams joined the Annapolis Police Department in 2015, according to the department’s annual report, and was working as a cold case investigator with the department’s squad led by Maj. Stanley Brandford. He previously served as an officer at Baltimore City School police, according to a Facebook post from the police department from his swearing in.
Williams is charged with stealing, among other items, TVs, diapers, children’s movies, dog food, soda, printers, a Roomba vacuum, clothes, medicine and two AC units.
“The Annapolis Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards for our officers, in no way does this unfortunate incident reflect the values or the dedication the men and women display each and every day. Integrity remains at the core of who we are as a Department,” stated Chief Ed Jackson in a statement.
Williams was suspended with pay after the department was notified by Baltimore County police April 5 that the detective was being investigated for a theft scheme. After his arrest Wednesday, Williams was suspended without pay.
The UFCW Local 400 does not comment on open matters, involving its members, Sgt. Chris Kintop, lead steward for the police union said.
“The Annapolis Police Department is an Accredited Police agency that adheres to the highest standards,” he said in a statement. “Anytime we fall short of these high standards, it hurts everyone in our membership. These allegations do not reflect the hard working men and women of the Annapolis Police Department. We respectfully ask, that you keep in mind that these are only allegations and that you withhold judgement.”
This article will be updated.