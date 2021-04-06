Maryland State Police investigating Linthicum crash that killed 19-year-old man Tuesday

Sean Ruffin, 19, of Dundalk, died in a single vehicle car crash early Tuesday morning in Linthicum, Maryland State Police said.
Ruffin was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling northbound MD 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum, police said. The car was traveling in the left lane, drove onto the right grassy portion of the roadway and into a tree around 4:15 a.m. Ruffin died at the scene.
Police identified the 19-year-old driver as Jose Octavio Lizarraga Rosa. Police said he failed to maintain control for unknown reasons and was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Police did not say what his condition was.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.