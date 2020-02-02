After Maryland broke into the top five states for opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017, Anne Arundel Health System physicians took a hard look at how painkillers are prescribed.
That review uncovered a key problem in the opioid crisis: doctors were prescribing more medication than patients needed or wanted because there were no agreed-upon standards across prescribers and departments. The hospital created universal guidelines to fix the inconsistency.
Now doctors and health professionals are saying those guidelines resulted in a 65% drop in the rate opioids are overprescribed compared to 2017.
The reduction occurred despite a 10% increase in the number of patients seen in hospital visits, emergency departments, surgeries and outpatient care since 2017.
“We are much safer now than we were three years ago,” said Dr. Barry Meisenberg, chair of the Anne Arundel Medical Center’s department of medicine and head of the center’s opioid task force.
Opioid prescribing increased 300% over the last 25 years due to pharmaceutical marketing, misguided education efforts and an incorrect assumption that the drugs were not dangerous, Meisenberg said.
Before the task force created system-wide standards, the dose and number of pills a patient received varied widely depending on the individual doctor and medical procedure. A patient could receive a prescription for 10 pills for the same operation that a patient who received 60 pills also had.
“All that difference is laying around in someone’s medicine chest,” Meisenberg said.
A few years ago, around 20% of patients who were seen in Anne Arundel County Medical Center’s emergency room and then discharged home ended up with an opioid prescription. Now, the number of patients is around 10%, with the dose and duration of a prescription for a typical patient about half of what it once was.
Anne Arundel Medical Center tackled overprescribing by adopting CDC prescribing standards, such as writing patients a three-day supply of opioids after their first medical visit for acute pain or prescribing a non-opioid alternative when feasible. If there were no established guidelines, the center studied the evidence, gathered a consensus among their physicians and created their own.
In over a year, the new guidelines resulted in a drop in the average morphine dose per prescription along with a drop in the number of patients with an opioid prescription , as detailed in a JAMA research article written by AAMC physicians.
“There were many, many different surgical leaders involved in that because every type of surgery is different,” Meinsenberg said.
Around 80% of people who use heroin started their addiction with a drug prescribed by a physician or given to them by someone who was prescribed, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Aware of the link between overprescribing opioids and opioid addiction, a problem the hospital system helped create, clinicians set out to rightsize prescriptions by prescribing non-opioid alternatives, lower doses or far fewer pills.
“We’re making sure we don’t get a new generation of folks on those opioids on a long-term basis without considering the range of alternative options,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County health officer.
Patients prescribed higher opioid dosages are at a higher risk of overdose death, according to the CDC.
The medical center built a formula to measure opioid prescribing into its electronic medical records to create consistency in prescribing patterns. Narcotics like Oxycodone, Percocet, Vicodin and Dilaudid are converted into an agreed-upon standard called “morphine milligram equivalents.”
For example, 5 MME of Oxycodone is worth 7.5 MME of morphine under this formula. A physician who writes a prescription for 30 Percocet can now see that dose in milligrams of morphine.
“It’s like converting all the currencies to U.S. dollars,” Meinsenberg said.
Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center encourages hospitals to follow this tracking method and included it in the center’s statewide list of best practices. The OOCC found that 17 of 24 local jurisdictions reported at least some level of programming in place for their hospitals to review prescribing patterns, according to a 2019 survey.
For patients who suffer from chronic pain, opioids are an integral part of their treatment. The health system accounts for these patients and has not seen a drop in measured patient satisfaction with pain management. Physicians at the AAMC never lost sight of the fact that opioids are one of the most helpful classes of drugs ever developed and many people need opioids to function, Meinsenberg said.
The county saw a reduction in opioid-related overdoses in every month but one in 2019 compared to the year before. The decrease was due in part to a host of programs offered in the county. County data follows a statewide trend that could mean efforts to combat the epidemic are working, although overdose deaths in Annapolis hit a four-year high the same year. The majority of people who died from opioid overdose did not live in the city, however.
The health system considers the prescribing initiative an investment in the future health of the county, a hope that far fewer people suffer addiction in the years to come.
“We still have work to do but we’re practicing in a much safer way, have a better-educated public and have increased accountability for use of these drugs,” Meinsenberg said.