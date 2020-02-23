Anne Arundel police detectives recovering at home after shot on duty while investigating homicide

It’s rare but not unheard for Anne Arundel County police officers to be injured in the line of duty.
But it’s hard to find the last time two officers, who also happened to be friends, were shot and wounded pursuing the same suspect in a homicide investigation.
Thanks to quick responses from medical professionals and police officers, detectives Ian Preece and Scott Ballard are home recovering after the shooting that involved multiple wrecked vehicles, a 15-hour manhunt in a locked-down neighborhood and a scramble for survival.
“That night was nothing short of a miracle, the support from my brothers and sisters is what helped me get through,” Ballard said.
Preece, 36, and Ballard, 47, were shot on Feb. 6 by a suspect later identified as Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis. Willis was a person of interest in a Glen Burnie homicide that was discovered that day. The 22-year-old Pasadena resident has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for one of the shootings.
The Capital made several requests for photos of the officers but county police declined to provide them, saying it could put the officers’ safety at risk.
While investigating the homicide, Ballard attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car Willis was driving. Willis allegedly fired and critically wounded the officer, police said. Willis was then pursued by Preece and chased into a Stoney Beach townhouse community where Willis allegedly shot multiple rounds, injuring Preece.
“The only thing going through my head that night was hoping Ballard was OK and that the suspect needed to be caught,” Preece said, a 13-year veteran on the homeland security investigations team.
Ballard’s wounds were initially considered life-threatening after he was shot, but the 22-year police veteran knew he was in good hands at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. After a few days in the hospital, Ballard and Preece received an official police escort following their release. Many visitors have checked in on Ballard while he rests at home, he said.
The detectives expressed deep gratitude for the officers that stayed on the scene for hours searching for the suspect and the first responders who cared for their injuries.
Faith Botti, a 12-year-old from Pasadena, wrote the two officers a full-page get-well letter while they recovered in the hospital to “hopefully make them happy and put a smile on their face,” she said.
Botti’s words were inspiring and healing for the officers. The letter was the first Ballard received and put a smile on his face during a tough time, he said. Preece plans on visiting Chesapeake Bay Middle School with his police buddies once he recovers to meet Botti and thank her in person.
“Faith seems like a caring kid who has a heart for public service in her future,” Preece said.
Since Botti’s letter, Officer O’Brien Atkinson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70, has received a stack of letters from school children for the wounded officers and those who worked the Eastern District during the manhunt.
In the hours that followed the officer’s injuries, both detectives were treated at the Shock Trauma Medical Center. Members of the police agency comforted the officers at the hospital throughout their stay. Preece’s twin brother, Reed, drove down from Gettysburg to be by his side.
Mission BBQ provided food for the detectives’ families and the officers who continuously checked in on them the day of the shooting. During the manhunt, neighbors lock in their houses would venture out to offer food to the officers paroling the area.
“We’re very fortunate to have a community of businesses and people who really care about our police officers,” Atkinson said.
The two officers keep in touch throughout recovery by texting or talking on the phone daily.
“Det. Ballard is someone that I have always looked up to and emulated in the agency,” Preece said. “He is a loyal, dependable friend who has a great public service-oriented family.”
Ballard is married with a son and a daughter. His son Seth is also an officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. When Ballard is off duty, he enjoys hunting and fishing with Seth.
Preece has watched all the Guinness Six Nations rugby matches while recovering at his brother’s house. An avid sports fan, Preece enjoys playing flag football, rugby and golf. He suffers as a Redskins, Orioles and Wizards fan, no matter how bad they are, and cheers on the more promising Capitals.
It’s not the first time the Annapolis-native Preece twins have been in the line of fire. Preece and his brother Reed served in Iraq in 2009. Preece exchanged Anne Arundel County Police patches with local national security forces when he worked on joint operations with local police. He gave an Iraqi police officer a patch after they worked together to defuse an Improvised Explosive Device.
In 2010, Preece became a detective with the Eastern District Tactical Patrol Unit. He was one of the first officers on scene during the Capital Gazette shooting and helped locate and apprehend the gunman who killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
After a short foot chase on Crane Highway in Glen Burnie in 2016, Preece apprehended a homicide suspect who had just killed girlfriend. The detective has apprehended numerous dangerous subjects who have committed violent crimes.
“I am proudest when they are captured and have to answer for these acts which provide closure to these victims’ families and makes the community safer,” Preece said.
Ballard became a detective at the Northern District in 2004. In 2005, Ballard had to dive out of the way while on patrol in Brooklyn Park when a Columbia man sped past him in a stolen car and hit the open door of his cruiser. Ballard’s car was hit at a roadblock set up on Hammonds Lane to apprehend a suspect who had just stolen a Mercedes-Benz from a car dealership.
Ballard’s been a part of his current unit, the fugitive apprehension team, since 2007. A member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70, Ballard attended a meeting the day before the shooting and was the police union’s delegate and its last national conference. Ballard has worked on many high priority cases for Anne Arundel County over his 22-year tenure.
“He’s definitely one of our most well-respected detectives,” Atkinson said.
The detectives were honored with a county council resolution this month that passed unanimously. The council expressed their pride in the two detectives and their unflagging commitment to protecting county residents.
“In the words of Faith Botti ‘Officers risk their lives everyday not because they are told to or forced to, it is because they want to make our lives safe,’” Ballard said.
Olivia Sanchez contributed to this report.