Maryland Legal Aid union votes “no confidence” in executive team, board after attorney firings amid coronavirus pandemic

The union representing Maryland Legal Aid staff notified the organization’s executive team and board of directors Monday that it had lost confidence in leadership’s abilities following the unexplained firing of four managing attorneys over the summer.
The Maryland Legal Aid Workers Union, which represents staff-level employees at the largest provider of free legal services in the state, sent notice Monday that membership had passed two resolutions of “no confidence” in staff leadership, namely Executive Director Wilhelm Joseph and Board Chair Warren Oliveri.
Leadership has ignored the union’s questions and “demonstrated a complete lack of concern for employees' input and well-being,” said Victoria Robinson, President of the Maryland Legal Aid Workers Union, National Organization of Legal Services Workers, United Auto Workers Local 2320. The resolutions put them "on notice that their actions have left people — in particular membership — with no confidence” in the organization’s leadership, she said.
It’s the latest in a series of moves by the union in response to the unexplained termination of four managing attorneys who raised questions about reopening offices during the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the attorneys were in the Anne Arundel County office based in Annapolis, chief attorney Anita Bailey and supervising attorney Lisa Sarro.
The pandemic forced Maryland Legal Aid to shutter its offices this spring and move to a remote work plan. Over the summer, as the executive team planned to reopen, three attorneys, Bailey, Metro chief Blake Fetrow and Montgomery County chief John Marshall, were among 11 office managers who signed a letter to the executive team pushing back on plans to make staffers return to work. The letter also asked for more flexibility in remote work options for employees with health issues or childcare needs.
Sarro did not sign the letter but had spoken out in other ways. All four were fired a week later. The organization never explained the firings but did later loosen its work-from-home rules. More than 130 alumni of the organization decried the firings and called for their immediate reinstatement.
The terminations “were clearly designed to silence those voices that supported the union’s desire to be as safe as possible when returning to in-office operations,” according to the resolution focused on the executive team. It also states the team “failed to prioritize staff safety by making arbitrary and unsafe decisions related to the return to in-office work.”
That resolution passed unanimously with nearly 100 votes cast.
Joseph and other members of the executive team did not respond to a request for comment Monday. In August, he told The Daily Record he had no plans to resign due to the criticism he has received from the firings.
The other resolution focused on Maryland Legal Aid’s board passed with 96% of the vote, with 87 voting yes while four members voted against.
“It is unconscionable for any person to lose their job because they advocated for staff and client safety,” according to the resolution focused on the board. “The Board must scrutinize executive’s justification for the decision to terminate these exemplary employees and, where there is no reasonable justification, act to reverse the decision.”
It’s highly unusual for a union to intervene in management issues, as the union only represents staff-level employees, said Pam Smith, president of the National Organization of Legal Services Workers.
“The actions taken against managers are so extreme that it has a tremendous impact on the union,” she said. “There’s fear. The people that they terminated were beloved and very strong advocates with tons of experience, so the sense is — if they can get rid of these four people, and the board does nothing, they can go after anyone.”
The firings have “tanked” morale across the firm’s 12 offices, Robinson said, especially the three where managers were fired in Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties and the Howard and Prince George’s counties office, known as Metro.
The union hopes to get three of the fired managers reinstated, Robinson said. Sarro, who is now general counsel for Arundel Community Development Services, has said she has no interest in returning to Maryland Legal Aid.
Oliveri declined to discuss the firings with the union at a September board meeting, citing an ongoing unfair labor practices complaint filed against the firm by the union in August, according to an email obtained by The Capital. The complaint, which alleges the firm violated federal law by preventing staff from expressing concerns about returning to in-person work, is still under investigation.
Oliveri did not respond Monday to an email requesting comment.
In addition to the labor complaint, Fetrow, Bailey and Marshall have also filed a discrimination complaint against the firm with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaint alleges age discrimination and retaliation for requesting reasonable accommodations for workers with health issues.