Three fired Maryland Legal Aid attorneys accuse pro bono law firm of discrimination, file EEOC complaint

Numerous staffers, some of whom were disabled or high-risked, raised safety concerns about returning to office for the first time since March. Fetrow relayed those concerns to the committee and asked whether the executive team would grant reasonable accommodations for telework. Taler was dismissive, according to the complained, replying, “You can tell your people that there are other organizations that will allow them to telework, and if people want that, they should leave and go work for one of those organizations. That is not how we operate.”