Juneteenth celebration of freedom, solidarity fills Annapolis streets

The streets were flooded with chants of freedom as floats, classic cars, dancers and a marching band made their way around Annapolis City Dock and the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial Saturday.
It was the city’s first inaugural celebration of Juneteenth, the day Union soldiers arrived to Galveston, Texas, to inform the remaining slaves in the state of their newfound freedom. Executive director and visionary, Phyllis “Tee” Adams, and her team organized the event which began with a parade and ended with a festival at the Bates Athletic Complex.
“I think everybody in this nation needs to understand what it is, what it means and be prepared for further changes to level the playing field,” said Emanuel Stanley, grand master of the Prince Hall Masons in Maryland. “I think it’s kind of wrong for us to preach to other nations about democracy and all of what it means and then we don’t fully live up to it.”
The Prince Hall Masons, a fraternity of predominantly African American members with over 300,000 nationwide, joined the celebration. For Stanley, the parade in Annapolis and new recognition of the holiday are a step in the right direction, but changes need to continue to be made to reach racial justice.
On June 2, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday. And on Friday, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Stanley said racism is a systemic issue that negatively impacts African Americans when dealing with banking, housing and healthcare. Police reform is one of the next tasks the country must work together to tackle, according to Stanley.
“I would like to see the George Floyd policing reform bill go through at the federal level, so we’re going to take a look at that because the camera doesn’t lie,” Stanley said. “We see what’s happening and yet still it continues to occur so I would like to see some actual legislation in place so that we can hold people accountable.”
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and aims to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct and restrict the use of certain policing practices. The bill is also an attempt to enhance transparency and data collection for the public.
Terence Clegg, director of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, said his heart was full seeing the community engagement and reaction to the celebration.
“I love the fact that we were able to celebrate this year. Last year, we were kind of here for a march for justice where it was a bit more solemn,” Clegg said.
“The Band” Marching Unit, a nonprofit organization from Baltimore, attended the event with a full band and cheerleaders of all ages. Diamond James is a dancer for the organization and he brought his mom, Nicole Thomas, to support him and his team. James called the support from the community “love” and “beautiful” and said the turnout was more than he expected.
“Even if they didn’t want to support or whatever the case may be, they still came out and everybody had a good time,” James said.
Thomas said June 19 is Independence Day for African Americans and wants people to be aware of why Juneteenth is celebrated.
“When Independence Day came, [slaves] were still enslaved so this is the day that needs to be celebrated just as much as July 4,” Thomas said.