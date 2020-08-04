Anne Arundel poetry radio show founded by Maryland poet laureate awarded $1,000 from Maryland Humanities

Maryland Humanities awarded $4,000 in grants to four Maryland nonprofits, including Forest Woods Media Productions, an Anne Arundel County-based organization that produces the radio series “The Poet and the Poem: Voices of Maryland Poets.”
Each of the nonprofits will receive a $1,000 grant as part of Maryland Humanities’ third and final round of mini-grant funding before the start of the organization’s new fiscal year on Nov. 1. Grant contracts were sent out Monday. Funds will be disbursed once contracts are signed and returned, said Sarah Weissman, communications specialist Sarah Weissman.
“It’s really to support nonprofit organizations who are using the humanities to inspire Marylanders to… embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly and enrich their communities,” Weissman said.
Maryland Humanities awarded funding to four of the five nonprofits that applied.
President and founder of Forest Woods Media Productions and Maryland poet laureate, Grace Cavalieri, said the funding her organization received was “the perfect thing at the perfect time.” She added that funding for poetry is often hard to come by and donations like this can go a long way.
“That thousand dollars, it seems like a modest amount, but if you need that amount, it is abundant,” she said.
Cavalieri said the grant her organization received will be used to help fund 15 programs as part of her radio series, “The Poet and the Poem: Voices of Maryland Poets”, which since 1977 has been a platform for Maryland poets to share and discuss their work. The funding will be used for post-production work like audio editing, adding music and credits.
Each of the 15 programs will feature a different poet and will be aired beginning in January 2021 on the Maryland State Arts Council website, iTunes and public radio.
Cavalieri said her radio series has provided an international platform for Maryland poets. She said she’s heard from listeners as far away as Hong Kong and New Zealand.
Though her organization incurred some equipment costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Cavalieri said the Maryland Humanities grant will not be used to cover those.
According to Weissman, funding for the Maryland Humanities’ grants program comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Maryland Historical Trust in the Maryland Department of Planning and the Maryland Department of Labor.
Maryland Humanities funds both mini and major grants. Mini-grants provide support of up to $1,200 per recipient three times per fiscal year. The next application deadline is Nov. 1, which is also the start of the organization’s new fiscal year.
Major grants fund up to $10,000 per recipient, and letters of intent are required of applications. The next letter-of-intent deadline for a major grant is Sept. 1.