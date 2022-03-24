Party like it’s 1632: Five ways to celebrate Maryland Day this weekend in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Day - things to do The Pride of Baltimore II is docked at City Dock in Annapolis, as part of Maryland Day weekend events. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maryland Day will make a triumphant return this weekend with numerous events throughout the county celebrating our state’s history and with more available this year with decreased COVID-19 concerns.

This is the 15th year Four Rivers Heritage Area has organized events around Annapolis and into south county from March 25 to 27 that mark the state’s founding and the area’s legacy.

March 25 commemorates Maryland Day, a day of fun, discovery and exploration that has been an official state holiday since 1916. The day is meant to celebrate the arrival of English colonists at what is now St. Clement’s Island in St. Mary’s County on March 25, 1632.

The last two celebrations were marred by the coronavirus pandemic, including a mix of virtual and in-person events last year. Organizers are pulling out the stops with new events and sites this year, including regional parks, museums and historic buildings, as well as bringing back some old favorites like the Pride of Baltimore II.

Here are five things to explore during your Maryland Day weekend:

Take a stroll on the “‘Rise Up!’ — an African American ‘Walking Tour’”

Following the free flag-raising ceremony at Susan Campbell Park to kick off the festivities on Saturday, visitors can take a walking tour of downtown Annapolis with an expert of Black history in the city.

Janice Hayes-Williams in the Bertina Nick Historical Classroom at the Stanton Center in Annapolis. (By Joshua McKerrow, Staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“‘Rise Up!’ — an African American ‘Walking Tour’” is headed by renowned local historian Janice Hayes-Williams, the owner and operator of Our Legacy Tours Annapolis.

Williams will offer a two-hour tour of significant sites throughout the state capital, talking about the accomplishments of Black figures through history.

The walking tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and costs $1. Appointments can be booked at: oltannapolis.com/maryland-day-2022.

Climb aboard the Pride of Baltimore II

On Friday, The Pride of Baltimore II will make its return to Annapolis for the weekend festivities.

Deck tours will return this year after they were scrapped last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Tours will be offered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the replica clipper ship docked at Prince George Street Dock adjacent to Susan Campbell Park.

The Pride of Baltimore II made its maiden voyage in 1988, replacing the original Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986 off the coast of North Carolina. Visitors can explore the boat and talk to her captain and crew to learn about the history of the tall ship and what it’s like to sail it today.

View the Charles Wilson Peale Exhibit

On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Hammond Harwood House on Maryland Avenue will offer free tours of the new exhibit “Ambition: Charles Willson Peale in Annapolis.” The show offers a chronology of Peale’s life, who got his start in Annapolis in the mid-1700s, as he began painting to supplement his work as a saddlemaker until he eventually made his mark on early American art history by painting the likes of George Washington and others in Philadelphia after 1776.

It features 25 portraits by the artist including eight loans from institutions like Yale University Art Gallery, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the state of Maryland.

Tours can be reserved at: hammondharwoodhouse.org.

Learn sustainability at the Davidsonville Green Expo

The annual Davidsonville Green Expo, hosted by Homestead Gardens, will feature exhibits of sustainable choices and information about environmentally-friendly products, lawn and garden techniques, agricultural practices, energy use, recycling, transportation options, and land use and conservation.

The free event will be led from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Homestead Gardens Davidsonville location. For details visit homesteadgardens.com.

Visit historic sites offering free, reduced admission

A number of museums, historic properties and buildings across the county will offer free or reduced admission this weekend.

Free

$1 admission

Need more?

Here are more activities available this weekend: