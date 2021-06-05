Anne Arundel County welcomes back large crowds during Maryland Chicken Wing Festival

Social life careened toward a normalcy not known since 2019 when thousands of people legally gathered unmasked on Saturday to join together in a celebration of chicken wings.
Sixty thousand chicken wings sizzled in piping hot oil and smoking hot ovens as a crowd of 6,500 people fried in the June sun at the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. Many people at the Anne Arundel County fairgrounds took refuge from the 90 degree sun in the shade of trees occupied by Brood X cicadas screaming their love song.
And just when 2021 felt defining enough, the festival was held as the country’s chicken wing shortage continues — a national issue that food suppliers have grappled with since demand spiked during the coronavirus pandemic. To accommodate the shortage, wing prices were raised by 50 cents to $1.50 each and all 11 vendors permitted to sell 5,000 wings each, said Daryl Cooke, event organizer for ABC Events Inc.
The festival was complete with the joys and annoyances the pandemic put on hold, such as live music and wraparound food lines that can test one’s patience.
For many in attendance, the large event was the first time returning to a space filled with thousands of people. Gov. Larry Hogan authorized venues to resume normal operations in May since 59% of Maryland’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, per the health department. The transition from distanced interactions to clustered conversations was met with mixed feelings.
“It’s interesting to see this many people and how they are wearing masks and not wearing masks,” said Roland Bland, who traveled from Bethesda for the event. After seeing an advertisement for the festival two years ago, he planned to purchase tickets in 2020 before the event was canceled in accordance with public health restrictions. This year, he came for the chicken.
And after a dreary Memorial Day weekend, the sunny Saturday event felt like a kick off to summer. Tyra-ann, who traveled from Baltimore County, said the day felt like a mini vacation spent with her community.
“Being in an atmosphere of being around other people let’s the mind go. It makes you feel better,” she said.
Joy Courson, in town from New York, decided to attend the festival last minute. Though she’s spent time with the close friends she visiting, to be around so many people without masks is a change, even if it is outside, she said. She found pockets of space among the crowd.
Although brick and mortar restaurants have been slammed by the economic consequences of the public health emergency, traveling food trucks have done relatively well when outdoor events were people’s only option, festival vendors said. Chef Stephen Humphrey took his Charles County culinary business “Aunt Titty’s” on the road in 2020, to great success. Humphrey’s wings are seasoned in a secret formula and marinated for 24 hours. The chicken is then fried and dressed in homemade sauce.
A line snaked through the fairground grass to try Humphrey’s sauce that mixes alcohol and fruit to create sweet and spicy flavors such as a Jack Daniels sauce and “Aunt Titty’s” spicy sauce made with pineapple and habanero. Pete Cain, an Aunt Titty’s worker, pulled bag after bag of marinated chicken out of massive coolers to deep fry while dodging dive-bombing cicadas.
Each vendor had their own twist on how to make the perfect wing.
Michael Skahill, who opened The Firefighting BBQ Team restaurant in Harper’s Ferry in 2019, smoked 120 pounds of wings in a massive smoker, crisping the meat’s skin while preserving its moisture. Skahill and his co-owners are all retired Washington D.C. firefighters. Skahill started his restaurant after winning food competitions and becoming a certified BBQ national champion and a Las Vegas potato salad world champion. His food truck became a revenue driver when his storefront, run out of an old train car in Harper’s Ferry, struggled during the pandemic.
Wesley Sensenig, of Sensenig Meats, smokes his wings rotisserie style for three hours after coating them in a classified dry rub. While the festival was Humphrey and Skahill’s first time working a food festival, Sensenig, whose meat market is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, knew the scene well. Around 3,000 wings turned on a conveyor belt inside his smoker before dressed in barbeque sauce and Old Bay seasoning.
“I think these are the best wings out there,” Sensenig said.