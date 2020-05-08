Maryland barns to reopen to riders; horseback riding included in amendment to stay-at-home order

It won’t just be boaters or golfers celebrating this week.
Barns across Anne Arundel County and Maryland are now allowed to reopen for boarders and lesson riders alike as Gov. Larry Hogan’s amendment to the state’s stay-at-home order now includes “horseback riding” under permitted outdoor activities.
Restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people would still make group lessons or shows impossible, and according to a release by the Department of Agriculture, no organized rides, gatherings or races will be allowed.
But the news allows barns to begin collecting lessons income yet again — a blessing for barns who rely primarily on lessons for income. There are 4,500 horses and 950 barns in Anne Arundel alone, ranking seventh in a state with the most horses per square mile in the nation.
Maria Matthews, owner of Hunter Ridge Stables at Bridgefield Farm in Davidsonville reopened on Friday.
“People haven’t ridden in over eight weeks and their horses are out of shape,” Matthews said. “They’re going to have to get themselves back into shape and get the horses back into shape. But once everybody’s physically fit and ready to go, lessons will start back up, and we’ll carry back on.”
She’ll be reinstituting rules she installed in mid-March before the shutdown, 1 1/2-hour time slots for individual borders that would have only one rider on-site at a time. All common areas, such as tack rooms, will still be closed.
“I think that’s how life’s going to be for a little while,” Matthews said.
Riding will be allowed in state parks, but equestrians are only allowed to ride with those whom they live with or immediate family members. In all riding, social distancing guidelines have to be followed. Just as a person would standing on their own two feet, riders must keep six-foot distance between them and another rider. The same should be done on barn grounds, and all are required to wear cloth face masks.
As it goes without saying, anyone who feels sick should stay home.
Karen Fulton, owner of Full Moon Farm in Carroll County and Vice Chair of the Maryland Horse Industry Board, hung up a sign in her facility that can serve as an example to other barns.
“So this is a baby step to gradual reopening,” executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board Ross Peddicord wrote in an email.
“We are emphasizing that this is not Stage 1 of the Governor’s recovery plan, but a permitted outdoor activity that must be strictly adhered to for health and safety reasons. We don’t want to go back to closing up the barns!”
Peddicord added that riders may have to sign a waiver agreeing not to hold their farm responsible if they contract the virus. He also suggested carrying in personal tack, but if using farm tack is necessary, sanitizing it thoroughly. No instructor may give more than three lessons at a time.
The Maryland Horse Council has posted a list of best practices that can be found here.
“Stable operators will have to police their own facilities — this is really important — so the virus does not spread," Peddicord wrote.