One year after June 28: Capital Gazette says goodbye to Maryland Avenue

The staff of The Capital worked on putting out the paper in a temporary home in the offices of the University of Maryland Capital News Service on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis.

The staff of The Capital worked on putting out the paper in a temporary home in the offices of the University of Maryland Capital News Service on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis.

How do you say goodbye to people who were never supposed to know you were there? For about a year, the Capital Gazette newsroom has become something like an Annapolis ghost. Reporters and photographers could be seen floating around downtown, but not many people knew the spot we called home. People still showed up to 888 Bestgate Road expecting us to be there. When readers ask why I don’t return calls to my landline, I have to explain that it phantom rings in an empty room where I hid under a desk as a gunman shot and killed Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara on June 28. We couldn’t go back Bestgate Road but you can’t put out a newspaper without a newsroom. We’ve been so blessed to never have gone without one. In our time in the old Opera House on Maryland Avenue, we didn’t just find refuge in an office. In the worst time of our lives, we found beauty in every inch of the avenue — in the snowflake lights twinkling above our heads through winter and the rain on the bricks in the spring. Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette John Schumaker strums his guitar in front of his Maryland Avenue home on a sunny Wednesday morning. John Schumaker strums his guitar in front of his Maryland Avenue home on a sunny Wednesday morning. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette) We found ourselves smiling at John, the man who plays guitar on his stoop, at the cream-colored golden retriever who naps outside Annapolis Green, at the shining suit of armor that guards the back of Old Fox Books armed with flowers, at Mary hauling the Marine statue outside her bookstore. In a time when our own lives were shattered, the folks on Maryland Avenue let us into their world. In many other places, we get questions, lots of questions. But someone must have cast a spell on Maryland Avenue that made us seem normal. Baristas at City Dock and Old Fox gave us our coffee and let us have conversations about the horrible darkness in our lives without saying a word. We bought salads and sodas from Annebeth’s and had beers after work at Galway Bay just like everybody else. We got parking tickets, just like everybody else. There were some days when it was easier to come to Maryland Avenue than it was to face the problems of our own life, as the trauma from our workplace shooting crept in and poisoned our relationships. And of course, there were days when being in the newsroom was too hard. Even a wall full of cards that urge “press on” can’t stop you from crumbling. Construction on the fourth-floor offices above us combined with the sound of our phone calls and conversations echoing together in such a small space could be overwhelming. But there was never a place that didn’t welcome us. We could get fresh air on the St. John’s College green and set up shop at any shop with a table and chairs. We could skim the records at KA-CHUNK!!, the stacks at Annapolis Bookstore or the racks of Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage. We could get a beer at Galway Bay, and often did. Walking down the street on some days we would stumble upon former mayor Dick Hillman dressed in his tricorn hat and Colonial garb giving a tour of historic Annapolis to school children, or Gov. Larry Hogan. Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Anthony Brown strolling down the street with their posses to give condolences and interviews. Other days brought folks like the 12-year-old ballerina and Lands End models getting their photos taken among the bricks and flowers. Every serene, magical and even mundane moment on the avenue was a gift we can never repay, so the best we can do is share it with others. The staff of The Capital worked on putting out the paper in a temporary home in the offices of the University of Maryland Capital News Service on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow) K-CHUNK!! Records By Danielle Ohl My days after June 28 were marked by inertia. Not the still kind. Inertia. The tendency for something to move continuously unless interrupted by some outside force. You know, physics. A man with a gun fired bullets that moved through my friends and their deaths moved through me. I moved continuously from a beach in North Carolina to Annapolis to a vigil to a temporary desk on Maryland Avenue, compelled to get back to work to honor them. I guess it should have stopped there. But as we adjusted to our new digs and tried to get back to business, I felt restless. Full of adrenaline and sadness. So, I would take walks, like my boss Rob Hiaasen did. That’s how I ended up in KA-CHUNK!! Records. I’m not particularly knowledgeable about vinyl. I have a modest collection and a reliable player. I could not tell you what makes a good cartridge or why one pressing is more valuable than another. But I do love record stores. They’re usually weird, a little scruffy, tactile, comfortable and challenging at the same time. Kind of like newsrooms. I’ve only been inside KA-CHUNK!! a handful of times — once for a story. Passing it every day made me smile — with the KISS makeup’d mannequin and sun-warped records spinning in the window, old Subway sandwich shop neon permanently extinguished above the entrance. Owner Matt Mona recognized me when I walked in on Sept. 28, exactly three months after the shooting. I asked about the new Snail Mail album. I got to looking. Flipping through crates, I found a record I’ve been hunting forever. “All Hail West Texas” by The Mountain Goats. It’s not rare or anything, just special to me. Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette Ka-Chunk!! Records at 78 Maryland Avenue. Ka-Chunk!! Records at 78 Maryland Avenue. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette) The songs are intensely human: about a high school drug dealer, driving with nowhere to go, a fatally flawed couple trying to make it work. They remind me of the kind of writing I like — simple and heartbreaking. There’s one song about giving broken people a place to stay: But they came, and when they finally made it here It was the least we could do to make our welcome clear Come on in, we haven't slept for weeks Drink some of this, it'll put color in your cheeks I listened later that day, grateful to feel still for once. Karen Denny By Selene San Felice In early July, between vigils and funerals, we each filtered into the old opera house at 48 Maryland Ave. in a haze. And there was Karen Denny, editor of the Capital News Service for the University of Maryland, who took our hands and welcomed us into her office. The CNS newsroom is only meant for a handful of students. But we’ve taken over all of the Mac desktops and spread out with our laptops over every inch of space in between. Karen moved her students to a conference table in the corner and they never complained. She never said a word as piles of our notebooks, headphones, scraps of paper and general junk grew fast like ivy, spreading to the floor and taking over the corners. Joshua McKerrow / Capital Gazette In their new office in Annapolis, the staff of The Capital thank Karen Denny, left, and Lon Sheetz for their help in their temporary home in the offices of the University of Maryland Capital News Service on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis. In their new office in Annapolis, the staff of The Capital thank Karen Denny, left, and Lon Sheetz for their help in their temporary home in the offices of the University of Maryland Capital News Service on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis. (Joshua McKerrow / Capital Gazette) Instead, she took on a role we could never have imagined. As gifts and donations poured in for us from around the nation, she organized every care package and piece of mail. She laid out boxes of snacks, alcohol and stress toys and ordered lunches every day for months.

She opened our mail to make sure we weren’t reading hate or threatening letters. She sent out a “Newsroom Roundup” email each week to let us know who sent the next round of care packages, who bought us lunch, and what kind of loud noises from construction or events might disrupt our day. She filled almost every inch of one wall with cards from newsrooms and communities around the country to let us know that we were welcomed and loved and what we were doing mattered. She did all of this while still teaching her students, and yet she always had time to be a shoulder to cry on or a stand-in therapist. Capital News Service is often confused with The Capital newspaper, and she’s been getting phone calls for us for years. But instead of telling people she can’t help them, she takes messages for us just about every day. She handles complaints and helps people find out information when she can, even though she doesn’t have to. She kept our secrets and fended off uninvited guests. And even though all we ever repaid her with was stress and clutter, she did it with the greatest level of empathy and compassion we will ever know. So next time you call the CNS office, whether you’re looking for Capital News Service or The Capital newspaper, know that you’re in the best hands. All was calm By Rick Hutzell Christmas dinner was quiet at our house. Our kids were home, but it was just the four of us. My mother couldn’t come, her Alzheimer’s and a stroke had combined to make travel impossible. She’d be gone by Memorial Day, and not talking to her on Christmas proved to be as portentous as it felt. There were presents and food, some laughs and stories we’ve told before. Just time together, really. But all through it, I kept thinking about the other families — the ones that didn’t have this simple family pleasure anymore. Rob and Gerald and Wendi and John and Rebecca were missing from their holiday dinners. I’d wanted to reach out to the families, but stopped myself. I’m trying to keep close but I must be such a strange reminder for all of them. I’m alive and their loved ones are not. If I had been there would one of them have lived? Christmas seemed like an intrusion. Clearing up the turkey and country ham, a gift from my father-in-law I continually overcook, it seemed easier to see someone with less complicated feelings about me. So I packed up two plates of food, wrapped them in plastic and headed for Maryland Avenue. From the morning we landed at the old Opera House in July, there were plenty of people looking out for us. The Baltimore Sun, Tribune Publishing and the University of Maryland worked together to find us a temporary home. And to keep us safe, they hired an outside security company. Lon Sheetz and Mark Smith showed up that first day, two huge guys who split the time. Each worked 12 hours on, 12 hours off. When we got a death threat, different than a general wish that we had died in the attack on our newsroom, Lon led the evacuation of the building. The threat was that someone was coming for us. Turns out the guy was in California and was just trying to scare us. Hey, it worked. Later Roger Davis came to help Lon and by August, Rocky Lyle arrived. And together, Lon and Rocky provided security until we left for our new home at the start of June. They divided their time in a long term stay hotel and our office, never going home or taking time off. Lon was a retired federal law enforcement officer, Rocky a retired cop. There was never an odder set of partners and roommates. One was a big man from the South, handsome and gregarious. The other was a small guy from the north, usually quiet and wry when he did talk. They would sit quietly at a desk, actually more of a card table, by the door watching the security camera set up outside. Over time, though, they became part of the newsroom. Rick Hutzell / Capital Gazette Maryland Avenue was wet with mist on Christmas Eve, making the mismatched bricks seem like a glowing mosaic. Maryland Avenue was wet with mist on Christmas Eve, making the mismatched bricks seem like a glowing mosaic. (Rick Hutzell / Capital Gazette) Lon, the daytime guy, started making coffee in the morning. He started vacuuming. He started organizing the endlessly growing stacks of daily editions that rolled like a tide into the tiny newsroom. He brought in cards and helped Karen spread out small gifts of food people sent into us. Rocky would walk people to their cars as they left for the night. He’d chat about the night owl on our staff, staying far later than everyone else. Did we notice how much soda he was drinking? Can’t be healthy, can it? They started bringing us the packaged muffins provided at their extended stay hotel. Both were missing their families for us. Twenty-four-seven security is expensive, and no doubt they were compensated well. But either could have left at any time. They took it as a personal responsibility to keep us safe. They worried about us, tolerated a group of at times very traumatized people. So, on Christmas Eve I packed Christmas dinner into a cooler, grabbed my little dog and drove to Maryland Avenue. Parking is easy at 6 p.m. on a Christmas night in downtown Annapolis. There was no long walk from the nine-hour spots on King George. December nights by the Chesapeake are almost always wet, and this was no exception. A thick mist lay on the street, cut by the blue star lights strung from the utility poles and the lights from the State House at one end. The lights reflected off the patchwork of wet bricks lining the street. I took the elevator to the floor where our temporary home had been for six months and would remain for another six. Lon was surprised and grateful. “Thank you, this is so nice. Tell (your wife) I said thank you.” “Uh no, I cooked it.” “What? That’s great, thank you.” The food, I warned him, was only OK. The ham was too salty and the cranberry sauce was runny. I’d forgotten to bring drinks. It didn’t matter. We put some in the tiny office fridge for Rocky, wished each other a merry night and I headed out. Instead of heading home, I decided that a walk around State Circle would clear the melancholy from my head. My dog seemed in no hurry to be anywhere. Maybe because I managed to bring some cheer to Lon and Rocky, I called someone I’d come to know through funerals and memorials — one of the people whose holiday was more lonely than mine that night. “Hello, it’s Rick Hutzell. Merry Christmas.” Capital News Service By Rachael Pacella When I walked into the Chatty News Service office in 2018, it didn’t feel any different than the day I left in 2012. I loved that newsroom. The actual name of the wire service run by the University of Maryland is Capital News Service, but I and the other ladies in the office that semester renamed it because we were doing more chatting than working.