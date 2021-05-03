Anne Arundel police unions question how to implement Maryland standard on when to use force

Police officers are further limited in when they can use force and deadly force under the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. Officers’ actions, and the level of force they use, are currently judged on a standard of what a “reasonable” and objective law enforcement officer would do in the specific situation. The U.S. Supreme Court set the standard in 1989. It’s supported by three decades of case law and police see it as a fair discernment for tense split-second decisions they must make to protect themselves and others.