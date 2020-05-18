xml:space="preserve">
78-year-old woman identified as victim of Pasadena fatal fire, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
May 18, 2020 10:46 AM

A 78-year-old woman has been identified as the lone casualty of a fatal fire in Pasadena on Thursday, Anne Arundel County fire officials announced.

Margaret Ann Mogavero died in the fire, which scorched her house in the 1500 block of Fairview Beach Road. The fire at the residence on Rock Creek is the only fatal fire in Anne Arundel County this year.

Investigators have determined that the blaze originated in a bedroom, though they still don’t know what sparked the fire, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.

The home featured high, vaulted ceilings which allowed the flames to spread rapidly through the home, according to fire officials. The neighborhood is not served by fire hydrants.
This story will be updated.

