Maryland Court of Appeals denies petition to block Annapolis from mailing ballots in upcoming election

Brooks DuBose
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 19, 2021 10:16 AM

Maryland’s highest court has denied a petition to block Annapolis from mailing ballots to registered voters in its upcoming elections.

In its ruling issued Thursday morning, the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled the appellants, Herb McMillan and George Gallagher, two Republican candidates who have argued the city’s new election system does not follow City Code, failed to show that their appeal was “desirable and in the public interest,” according to the order signed by Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.

McMillan, a county executive candidate, and Gallagher, a Ward 6 City Council candidate, filed the complaint in Circuit Court in July. Circuit Judge Glenn L. Klavans dismissed the case with prejudice, ruling in his opinion that the candidates had filed their complaint outside of a 10-day statute of limitations.

With the appeals court ruling the city may now proceed with mailing out ballots to registered voters in its upcoming Sept. 21 primary election and Nov. 2 general election. Ballots are expected to be mailed on or about Aug. 30.

This article will be updated.

