Annapolis Police investigating 2 Madison Street shootings in Annapolis that left man injured, cars and buildings damaged

Annapolis Police are investigating two shootings over the weekend in Eastport that injured one man and damaged cars and buildings.

Police werecalled around 2:55 a.m. on Saturday for reports of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Police say numerous shell casings were located between two buildings.

Five unoccupied vehicles and the windows of two apartments were struck by gunfire, police said. No suspects or victims were located.

Just over 48 hours later, police responded around 4:06 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Madison Street to reports of more shots fired. They found an adult male lying behind an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The man was transported to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

The shootings are currently under investigation and are not believed to be related, said Bernie Bennett, Annapolis Police spokesperson.

“This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop,” Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a statement. “No one has invited violent perpetrators to terrorize our communities here in the State’s Capital. Our officers are committed to working hard to protect our communities, but we also need help from those in the community to help us identify criminals carrying and using guns.”

Those with information are encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.