Previously damaged lynching memorial to be placed outside Severna Park library Tuesday

The original marker memorializing victims of lynchings in Anne Arundel County that once stood on Calvert Street will be moved to the Severna Park library on Tuesday.
The marker — originally erected in September 2019 — recognizes five people who were lynched in Anne Arundel County. But less than a year later, in August 2020, a bus hit Maryland’s first lynching memorial and left it unable to be put back on the pole, said Monica Lindsey, the co-chair of Connecting the Dots.
A replication of the marker has since taken the spot on Calvert Street, but the original has a new home.
“We were able to have one of our wonderful volunteers, who is an engineer, design a specialized custom stand for it and we entered into a partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library,” Lindsey said.
Connecting the Dots is an Anne Arundel County coalition of organizations and citizens working on connecting the dots between the past and present, Lindsey said. “By having these markers, it’s remembering, which is important, and it’s also reconciling a very disturbing time in history.”
The rededication event — scheduled for Tuesday — will in-brief replicate the original event. The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. outside of the Severna Park library and will be followed by a facilitated discussion with Coming to the Table at the Woods Memorial Church.
“We’re connecting the dots. Connecting the past to the present, which also has a lot to do with our future,” Lindsey said. “We need opportunities for dialogues to figure out how we go forward because we know these are open wounds. These are issues of the past. These are ongoing issues that are even problematic today.”