A Glen Burnie church has made a donation to eliminate school lunch debt at 59 Anne Arundel County Public Schools, officials announced Monday.
Abundant Life Church raised and donated enough money to clear the books for more that 2,500 students in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill feeder systems.
More than 27,000 Anne Arundel County Public Schools students – about 32 percent – qualify for free and reduced-price meals. More struggle with food uncertainty because their families earn too much money to qualify for the program but not enough to make ends meet.
Some of those families go into debt at their local school’s lunchroom.
“For our church, this donation is not about dollars but about the impact we can have on the lives of children,” church Lead Pastor Nate Drye said. “We believe fundamentally that we are called to serve, and we are blessed to be able to serve the community in this way.”
The church requested the precise amount of the donation not be revealed, which county school officials agreed to do.
County school spokesman Bob Mosier said that school lunch debt across the county system of 120 schools and learning centers, is about $22,000, though constantly fluctuating.
The donation was made to the 21st Century Education Foundation, a non-profit supporting activities for students at county schools.
“A great school system needs great community partners, and Abundant Life Church has been awesome in so many ways for our students and our schools,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.
Abundant Life has been a steady support for local schools. Arlotto said the church has donated space for conferences and parent events, and done surprise makeovers of staff lounges at schools, plus devoting time to work with students.
"Abundant Life and its members have been a steadfast source of collaboration and support. Our school system and our students are better because of their involvement,” Arlotto said.