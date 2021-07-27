Crash in Lothian sends Harwood woman, two children to hospital with serious injuries

Two children and a Harwood woman were seriously injured in a crash in Lothian Monday night after their vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree, Anne Arundel County police said.
Ellen Benjy Jones, 55, was driving a Honda Accord north on Southern Maryland Boulevard around 7:38 p.m. approaching Talbot Road when she lost control of the vehicle and it crossed a lane before striking a pole, then continuing into a tree, where it came to rest, police said.
Emergency crews had to extricate Jones, and an 8-year-old girl who suffered critical injuries, from the car where they were trapped, police said. Another passenger, a 5-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The two children were transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. and Jones was transported by ground to UM Prince Georges Hospital Center in Cheverly with serious injuries.
Preliminarily, police believe the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to remain in a single lane.