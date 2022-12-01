Anne Arundel police: 16-year-old ATV driver injured in Lothian crash

A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash while operating an all-terrain vehicle Wednesday evening in Lothian, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said in a news release that the female driver was struck by a Honda Civic while exiting a private driveway in Lothian. A person driving a second ATV was unharmed.

Advertisement

Both of the ATV drivers were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Road in an eastbound direction from a private driveway at around 6 p.m. when the 16-year-old was struck by the Honda, operated by 61-year-old Julia Elaine Oughtin of Lothian, police said.

The impact ejected the 16-year-old, also of Lothian, police said. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Shock Trauma. Oughtin was not injured.

Advertisement

The county police department’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.