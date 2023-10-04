‘We just felt forgotten’; Lanham man struck on sidewalk in hit-and-run Thursday; PG police first contact family on Monday

The 7-Eleven closest to Logan Wingert’s house was closed Thursday night. There was another store nearby, about a mile down the road and a familiar walk along the sidewalk. The 22-year-old had done it before. After all, Lanham is home.

But Wingert never made it to the second 7-Eleven.

On that sidewalk, less than a mile from his house, he was hit by a vehicle that never stopped. Another driver passing by did, however, and called for paramedics and police. Wingert, the oldest of four siblings, was transferred to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in critical condition — where he was treated with the urgency of the “worst” kinds of trauma, said his mother, Jennifer Wingert.

Logan Wingert (Courtesy Photo)

Over the weekend, Wingert went into his first surgery. Part of his left lung had collapsed; ribs were fractured; and a hip was broken. The femur head at the top of his leg was dislodged, “snapped off,” from the rest of his body. On Tuesday, his hip was successfully replaced, Wingert’s mother said.

But Wingert’s family did not hear from the Prince George’s Police Department until the day before their oldest son’s second surgery. When the mother asked an ICU nurse if she had heard from police, the answer was no.

“All weekend, we just felt forgotten,” Jennifer Wingert told The Capital. “I was baffled that we hadn’t heard from anybody.”

The mother of four, who helped homeschool Wingert to his high school degree, said she was “thankful and relieved” when Prince George’s Police Maj. Brian Durm reached out to her. On Monday, Durm saw a post online and got in contact with the Wingerts “immediately,” he said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. The police department has three days to complete its necessary paperwork from the incident before contacting a victim or their family, the major said.

“I just want answers,” Jennifer Wingert said. “Who did this to my son? Why didn’t the police call to see if he was alive or dead? Why didn’t they come talk to him? I don’t want to place any blame on the police department, but he deserves better.”

Brian Fischer, the police department’s manager of media relations, said the agency could not discuss the “active and ongoing investigation” in the the crash.

Logan Wingert’s plan, according to his mother, was to enlist in the Army when his younger brother turned 18 — a homegrown buddy system to make it through boot camp. Now, there’s only a “slither of a chance” that happens, she said, and that same younger brother, the third oldest, has been watching his siblings while Jennifer waits at the hospital.

“I’m so proud of the kids, holding the band together,” Jennifer Wingert said.

The mother said the Prince George’s Police Department is now “doing all they can” to help. The suspected vehicle, they said, was a white transit van.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe page for Wingert’s recovery had raised over $2,500 as of Wednesday. The family said “no donation is too small,” adding that they can be contacted directly through the fundraising website.