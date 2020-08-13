The Talent Machine Company managed to finish its Willy Wonka performances, manager says coronavirus guidelines were being met before July shutdown

The Talent Machine Company thought they had followed all health recommendations for outside events. The 100 audience members at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds were all socially distanced, temperatures were checked and the show was ready to start. But right before they show began, Anne Arundel County health officials informed the group they had violated coronavirus rules.
The company was allowed to finish its July 17 performance, but the organization would be required to scale back its audience participation before continuing. Tickets were refunded to the audience. Judy Curbelo, the company manager, said she was surprised they were in violation after the work to keep the audience separate and checking temperatures of staff and cast members. The show was scaled back from 100 audience members to about 34 parents/guardians, just enough parents to take participants to and from the show.
The company has been making every effort to follow health recommendations, even before the July 17 show, Curbelo said. Auditions and rehearsals were done on Zoom until Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders allowed group gatherings outdoors with social distancing. Rehearsals were then moved to a parking lot where squares were measured to keep people 6 feet apart, Curbelo said.
The July 17 performance was held at the fairgrounds and was the only event at that time. The company was the only group renting space at the fairgrounds, giving them plenty of space, Curbelo said.
“Prior to our opening performance, we developed a plan for our patrons; reservations would be made in advance, audience members would be socially distanced 6 feet apart, and COVID screening would take place,” Curbelo said in email. “Families could be seated in a group, but their family group would be 6 feet distanced all around from the next party.”
The Talent Machine Company had received an order for immediate compliance given by the county, said Elin Jones, county Department of Health spokesperson. Initially, the order had the incorrect name, and company leadership thinks the county gave them the incorrect order. Despite the social distancing efforts made by the company and loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings, existing county rules still bar large gatherings with spectators.
Jones said a name correction was made on the order and it was forwarded to The Talent Machine Company president on July 18. While outdoor gatherings were not restricted when social distancing it possible, health department orders still bar concert and performances in front of large audiences. Mass gatherings with spectators, most commonly seen at sporting events, are still not allowed as well.
“The Anne Arundel County Department of Health advised the Talent Machine of all requirements that need to be met if they were to proceed with any performance in the future,” Jones said in an email. “Venues cannot allow public spectators and audiences to attend. A parent or guardian of the child performer may stay during the performance to transport the child to and from the venue. Face coverings and social distancing requirements must be adhered to.”
Despite the setback, The Talent Machine Company was able to adapt and finish their shows, though they couldn’t do so in front of larger audiences. Guidelines from the county limited performances to 100 people total between audience and cast, required strict social distancing requirements, guests must wear face coverings and bathrooms and common areas had to be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
Instead of sold-out shows, the company performed for a small group of parents, following county guidelines of one parent per performer.
For the remaining eight Willy Wonka shows, they had one chair set up for the guardian of each cast member. All members of the audience had temperatures checked at the gate, answered COVID-19 screening questions and a name badge identifying them as a cast member’s guardian, Curbelo said.
Lisa Van Wormer, a parent of a Willy Wonka performer, said she attended the show with a larger audience and the few with just parents. She said she was disappointed the shows with audience were canceled after the kids’ hard work.
“I feel like they worked within the guidelines from the beginning and they were within regulation,” Van Wormer said. “Because it is theatre, I feel like if it was sports it wouldn’t have been canceled and that’s a shame. These kids have been working for months on this.”