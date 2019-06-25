A timeline of the Little Dobbins saga ahead of Friday deadline to remove pool, patio on the island

An erosion control fence could be seen on the property of Little Dobbins Island Tuesday, with the patio and pool still intact. After more than a decade of controversy, the owner of the little island at the mouth of the Magothy River has until June 28 to remove the pool and concrete patio to comply with an order to reduce the amount of impervious surface on the property.

2000: Daryl Wagner bought the 2-acre island, known as Little Island or Little Dobbins Island, in the Magothy River where he later built a 3,000-square-foot house, a replica lighthouse, a pool, a gazebo, a driveway and a boat ramp without submitting plans for government review or approval.

2004: The house was discovered by county inspectors and Wagner applied for retroactive approval. The Board of Appeals granted variances to allow Wagner to keep the house, lighthouse, well and septic systems, but ordered other structures, including the pool and gazebo, razed.

2010: Wagner applied for a grading permit to start the tear-down in 2010, when the case was still in the courts. But that eventually expired.

2014: The state's highest court upheld the decision to have much of it torn down but let the house stand.

2017: The Critical Area Commission granted the county’s request for a Buffer Management Area Designation for the property, provided the county submit a lot coverage removal plan and a planting plan. The lot coverage removal plan had to include removing a 66-square-foot gazebo, 1,223-square-foot pool, 1,970-square-foot driveway, 152 square feet of sidewalk and 274 square feet covered by two sheds.

The commission also required Wagner to replant with a three-to-one ratio, so for the 3,325 square feet of land he disturbed on the island, he needs to replant 9,975 square feet.

May 20, 2019: The county approved the permits necessary to start the demolition work.

June 28, 2019: Deadline for the removal of patios, pools and well and septic abandonment. A new septic area must also be installed by July 8; stormwater management must be in place by July 15 and new wetlands must be created by July 22.

Staff writer Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.