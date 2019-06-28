Owner of Little Dobbins Island unable to meet deadline for pool, patio demolition

At the end of the day Friday, the pool and concrete patio on Little Dobbins Island remained, despite the June 28 deadline for their removal — but that isn’t for lack of trying from the island’s owner, his lawyer said.

Daryl Wagner, who bought the island at the mouth of the Magothy River in 2000, doesn’t have access to the equipment necessary to complete the operation. No barge, no crane — none of the heavy machinery that would be needed, said Robert Fuoco, Wagner’s attorney. And he’s at the whim of the schedule of contractors, who aren’t available until mid-July.

“My client intends on complying with the order as soon as he is able to,” Fuoco said. “That’s always been our intention.”

The island has been the subject of much litigation and debate for more than a decade — since Wagner built a 3,000-square-foot house, replica lighthouse, pool, gazebo, driveway and boat ramp on it.

He didn’t get the proper approvals from the county before he did so, and the construction was also in violation of the state’s critical area law, which restricts development that occurs within 1,000 feet of tidal waters in Maryland.

Wagner received permits retroactively, and the case was litigated for years. Then, in 2014, the state court of appeals ruled that Wagner would be allowed to keep 3,005 square feet of impervious surface — the area previously occupied by a cottage on the island. This would allow Wagner to keep the house, lighthouse and boat ramp, but he would have to get rid of the other 3,325 square feet of impervious surface.

Impervious surfaces can hurt the bay by preventing rainfall from soaking into the ground. Instead, rain hits these surfaces — rooftops, concrete driveways, pools — and can pick up pollutants before running into the bay.

The Critical Area Commission granted the county a Buffer Management Area Designation in August 2017, but Anne Arundel would have to submit a lot coverage removal plan and a planting plan.

The commission also required Wagner to replant the area with a three-to-one ratio — for the 3,325 square feet of land he disrupted on the island, he has to replant 9,975 square feet.

In May, the county approved the permits necessary to start demolition and created a timeline for the work.

The Planning and Zoning Office instructed that the patios and pools should be removed by Friday, the day that well and septic abandonment should also be complete. By July 8, a new septic area must be installed, stormwater management must be in place by July 15 and new wetlands must be created by July 22.

The Critical Area Commission was not able to be reached for comment on whether Wagner will face any penalties or if the timeline will be adjusted.

Staff writer Rachael Pacella contributed to this article.