Anne Arundel County’s liquor board could go from three members to five if a pre-filed bill co-sponsored by four of the county’s senators passes during the 2020 legislative session.
Senate Bill 32 would require that the Alcoholic Beverages Board of Commissioners be made up of one member from each of the five legislative districts in the county, limits each member to serving four consecutive 2-year terms, and mandates political diversity by allowing no more than three members to be of the same party.
Lead sponsor of the bill Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, said she’s heard of instances over the past few years where one of the three board members is unable to make a meeting, or has to recuse themself from a vote, which leaves only two people voting on an application.
“So if one says ‘yes,’ and one says ‘no,’ the constituent goes home with nothing,” Beidle said. Increasing the size of the board would help applicants get decisions in a more timely manner.
The bill would also reassign the responsibility of naming the board’s chair. It is currently the responsibility of the governor, but the bill hands it back to the board. Beidle said this is more fair.
The County Council elects its own chair, and she said it’s fair that the group of people determine the leadership themselves.
The five members of the board would come from each of the five legislative districts in the county, and would be appointed by their respective senator, Beidle said.
Liquor board appointments have historically been handled by the senate delegation — traditionally the senior senator. Because two long-term senators left office after the most recent election, both Beidle and Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton, submitted names to Gov. Larry Hogan.
Beidle backed former chairman John G. Warner, who served on the board for 16 years, and Otis Duffie, the board’s only democrat. Reilly backed John Maloney, who previously worked as a Board of License Commissioner liquor license inspector for two years. In June, Hogan reappointed John Pilkins and Duffie, as well as appointing Maloney, who he named chairman.
The board only recently settled a longstanding battle with county resident Michael Mangum who has been trying for years to open a liquor store off Housely Road in Parole.
In August, after rejecting him multiple times, the board voted unanimously to grant Magnum a liquor license. He first applied for the license in 2013, and a fitness center has since moved into his proposed location.
The County Council became entangled in the issue when former Councilman John Grasso, R-Glen Burnie, got involved. Grasso kicked the liquor board out of the council chambers — where they traditionally meet — following his calls to remove Warner from the board.
The liquor board returned to the council chambers this year after Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, was selected as chairman in December 2018.
Beidle’s bill is co-sponsored by Reilly; Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena; and Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis. Beidle said she hopes that Sen. Jim Rosapepe, D-Laurel, who represents both Prince George’s and Arundel counties, will sign on as a fifth co-sponsor soon.
Beidle said this bill is only part of her effort to improve the way the liquor board works in the county. In total, she expects to see nearly a dozen related bills, but has only pre-filed one other bill.
Senate Bill 37 would require businesses reapplying for a license to sell more food than alcohol in the 12 months preceding the application for a Class B or Class H license. The renewal application would have to come with a sworn statement that gross receipts from food sales for the year immediately preceding the application were at least equal to 51% of the gross receipts from the sale of food and alcoholic beverages.
This would impact restaurants and hotels that have Class B licenses and sell beer and light wine for on- and off-premises consumption, and those that have Class H licenses, which allow for on-premises consumption only.
In a move toward transparency, Elfreth said she plans to file a bill that would require the board to livestream its meetings, publish agendas in advance and make minutes publicly available afterwards.
“We need to make sure the public has faith in [the liquor board’s] ability to do its job,” Elfreth said. “Overall it’s good for our laws to be looked at every once in a while, particularly when it comes to the liquor board.”
Chase Cook contributed to this report.