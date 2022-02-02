Serious collision in Linthicum involving light rail train and vehicle leaves one dead, fire department says

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a serious collision in Linthicum on Wednesday morning after they say a light rail car struck a vehicle, killing the vehicle’s driver.
A light rail train traveling north around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Camp Meade and Maple roads struck a vehicle that was in the train crossing, said Capt. Russ Davies, Anne Arundel fire spokesperson.
The driver of the vehicle, an adult male who police have not yet identified, was trapped for about 15 minutes before being extracted by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Davies said.
County police and fire were called to the scene around 9:08 a.m. Maple Road has been shut down as a result of the collision, Anne Arundel police spokesperson Lt. Jaclyn Davis said.
Light RailLink is currently experiencing delays in north and southbound service. A Bus Bridge is in place from North Linthicum, BWI, and Cromwell Stations to transport passengers, said Brittany Marshall, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Authority.
The operator of the light rail train was not injured. There were no passengers on the train at the time of the incident, and the train was still on the tracks, Davies said.
This story will be updated.