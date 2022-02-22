Intersection of fatal Linthicum light rail crash was deemed ‘high priority’ for replacement two decades ago

Discussion around the Camp Meade and Maple roads crossing dates to 1999 when community members made 140 recommendations to improve the BWI/Linthicum area as part of the county’s general development efforts. The report, published in December 2003, identified the crossing, and a separate crossing a quarter-mile away at Camp Meade and Twin Oaks roads, as needing to be rebuilt. It recommended the two at-grade crossings, where the road and rail line intersect at the same elevation, become grade-separated, meaning the train tracks either tunnel underneath the road or are elevated by a bridge.